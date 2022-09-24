Identity of Cactus revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Dancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Identity of Cactus revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 10.48pm
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Choirmaster Gareth Malone was revealed to be Cactus on The Masked Dancer as he became the fourth star eliminated from the competition.

Saturday’s show saw the composer land in the bottom two and face a “dance jam” with Pearly King after all the characters had performed their routines.

Panellist Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed it could by McFly’s Danny Jones, actor Mickey Rourke or presenter Paddy McGuinness before Malone was unmasked.

Following his exit, Malone admitted he had never danced before other than around his kitchen or in nightclubs when he was younger.

“I’ve always really liked it and always felt like it was something I should do, should try and I thought this was a really fun way to do it”, he said.

“I really like the show and I thought it would be very unexpected for me to do this.

“Lots of people have actually tweeted before about whether or not it was me in one of the costumes or The Masked Singer but never on The Masked Dancer.”

The choirmaster said despite his background in music, he thought taking part in The Masked Dancer would be “more joyful, more silly and more fun” than competing in The Masked Singer.

“I really like the energy of the show, the costumes are so brilliant, it’s so funny seeing someone dance”, he added.

Malone has performed on many grand stages throughout his career, including at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and at a private audience for the late monarch.

Reflecting on performing while in disguise, the choirmaster said it was “really fun”, adding: “I love masks and I did a drama degree and I have done mask work before and I love it as it’s not just about being anonymous, it’s about not being you and I think that’s really fun.

“It’s just so liberating and joyful you can be anything, do any moves, I had no fear about moving my body in a certain way as it wasn’t really me it was Cactus.”

The dance competition sees 12 celebrity contestants perform routines across the course of the competition while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes while a star panel tries to guess their identities.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Editor's Picks