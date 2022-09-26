Gareth Malone says he went to great lengths to keep The Masked Dancer a secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Malone says he went to great lengths to keep The Masked Dancer a secret

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 4.06pm
Gareth Malone has revealed the lengths he went to in order to keep his participation in The Masked Dancer a secret (Ian West/PA)
Gareth Malone has revealed the lengths he went to in order to keep his participation in The Masked Dancer a secret (Ian West/PA)

Gareth Malone has said he lied to his parents and told them he was working with Tom Cruise in order to keep his participation in The Masked Dancer a secret.

The British choirmaster, who is best known for his role on TV programme The Choir, was unmasked as Cactus on the hit ITV dance show on Saturday evening.

After his unveiling Malone, 46, revealed he went to great lengths to keep his involvement in the show a secret from his family and friends, going so far as to tell his parents he was working with Tom Cruise as a justification for why he would be late to their 50th wedding anniversary celebrations.

Malone said: “The rehearsal and recording of my first programme was on the day of my parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, my dad’s 80th birthday and my mum’s 70th birthday. They all fell on this weekend.

“And they moved heaven and Earth but I couldn’t tell them why I was late, so I told them that I was working with Tom Cruise.

“Because I previously did a little bit of work for the Mission: Impossible trailer soundtrack, I was like ‘I shouldn’t really be telling you this, but Tom Cruise is going to be in the country so…’ and they were like ‘OK, hush, absolutely!’ So they didn’t say anything.

“They had absolutely no idea that anything was going on.”

He also shared his suspicions of which celebrities may be behind the characters remaining on the show.

“I’m getting a strong Danny Dyer vibe from Pearly King,” he said, adding: “And I thought that when we were there as well, because it’s just the way he moved…

“Anyway it was very hard to tell. We didn’t see each other’s dances when we were there, so I don’t have any special insight into any of it.”

In addition to 45-year-old actor and soap star Dyer, Malone revealed he initially thought The Masked Dancer’s first ever dancing duo, Pillar and Post, may be TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Speaking about his theory, Malone joked: “I’m quite intrigued by Pillar and Post because I thought, a couple, who’s that?

“Is it going to be Richard Madeley and his wife? And then they started throwing each other around and I was like ‘Oh, I suspect it’s not’.

Masked Dancer 2022
The Masked Dancer contestant Cactus was revealed as choirmaster Gareth Malone (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Saturday’s show saw the composer land in the bottom two and face a “dance jam” with Pearly King after all the characters had performed their routines.

Malone, who said that no one but his wife was aware he was taking part in the show, later became the fourth celebrity to be unmasked and eliminated from the competition.

The show sees 12 celebrity contestants perform routines across the course of the competition while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes as a star panel tries to guess their identities.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

