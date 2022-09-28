Girls Aloud members to host fundraising gala in honour of Sarah Harding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girls Aloud members to host fundraising gala in honour of Sarah Harding

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.01pm
Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)
Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

Former members of Girls Aloud are to host a fundraising gala for cancer research next month in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The Primrose Ball will be held at The Londoner hotel in central London on October 8, with performances from the likes of Olly Alexander and a live auction which includes an original canvas depicting the pop star by artistic duo the Connor Brothers.

The charity gala will raise funds for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

BBC Children In Need – London
Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding live on stage during BBC Children In Need (Ian West/PA)

Harding died aged 39 last September after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will host the event, with Fearne Cotton presenting and broadcaster Johnny Gould hosting the auction.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde are also among the line-up due to perform alongside Years & Years singer Alexander.

The Primrose Ball has been organised at the request of Harding and named after her lyrics from their hit song The Promise where she sings “here I am walking Primrose”.

Jean-Pierre Braganza Catwalk – London Fashion Week
Sarah Harding died aged 39 last September (Yui Mok/PA)

The former Girls Aloud members said in a statement: “We are so grateful to The Londoner for hosting the Primrose Ball at their wonderful hotel.

“Charles Oak, hotel director of The Londoner, and Sarah had a very special bond and holding her gala evening there will make the night even more special.

“Our hope is to raise a huge amount of money that will hopefully prevent other people finding themselves in the same terrifying situation Sarah found herself in.”

In July, the singers took part in a 5k charity run, titled Race For Life For Sarah, to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.

The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal aims to fund research to identify new ways to predict which young women, with no family history of breast cancer, are likely to develop the disease, ensuring people can be identified earlier when treatment is more likely to be successful.

