Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 2.01pm
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)

The family and estate of Avicii have announced a Swedish entertainment company has acquired majority ownership of the late DJ and producer’s master recordings and publishing.

The deal will be a joint venture between Avicii’s family and estate, who will maintain 25% ownership while Pophouse Entertainment acquires 75% ownership, to continue his legacy throughout the world.

They have previously collaborated together to create an interactive tribute museum in Stockholm, titled the Avicii Experience, which opened in February.

The Swedish music star, real name Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

Avicii(Bjorn Terring/PA)

The agreement will allow the late DJ’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Liden, to focus more time on the Tim Bergling Foundation, which they founded to support people and organisations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

Klas Bergling said: “Pophouse has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of Tim’s musical heritage.

“Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation’s long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the Foundation’s commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people.

“Working with the Tim Bergling Foundation is a full-time commitment for us.

“The foundation has only been running for a few years and much needs to be done for a long time to come.”

Pophouse Entertainment is known for its development of brand-building enterprises in music and entertainment, such as the new critically acclaimed ABBA Voyage show in London.

The chief executive officer of Pophouse, Per Sundin, first signed Avicii to Universal Sweden in 2010, when he was the chief executive of the company (photo by Tobias Regell)

The chief executive officer of Pophouse, Per Sundin, first signed Avicii to Universal Sweden in 2010, when he was the chief executive of the company.

Sundin said: “Tim was not only one of the world’s best DJs, he was an extremely productive genius who always went his own way, mixing genres, challenging conventions and creating music history.

“I followed his whole journey, and it is with honour and pride that I and the entire Pophouse company, together with the Bergling family, will nurture and introduce his music to new generations of listeners in all parts of the world.”

Avicii first rose to prominence in 2011 with his Grammy-nominated single Levels and he was nominated again in 2012 for his collaboration with David Guetta on their track Sunshine.

He was further propelled into stardom with the release of his megahit Wake Me Up in 2013 as part of his debut studio album True and he released his second album, Stories, in 2015.

He collaborated with an array of music stars during his career including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers, Adam Lambert and Rita Ora as well as producing for the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, David Guetta and Tiesto.

The artist’s third and final album, Tim, was released posthumously in 2019 with the proceeds going to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

This comes after Pophouse acquired the master recordings and publishing assets of the back catalogue of Swedish House Mafia, and formed a joint venture with the trio’s members to develop and amplify their brand worldwide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Artist Samson Kambalu unveils his artwork entitled, Antelope on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fourth Plinth artist say his sculpture represents standing up for justice
Going to the Match which was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for 1,926,500 including buyer s premium at Sotheby’s in London Wednesday 1 December 1999 – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting (PA)
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist, Lucian Freud before lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace in London (John Stillwell/PA)
Lucian Freud’s portrait of Wolseley restaurateur to go under the hammer
Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)
Girls Aloud members to host fundraising gala in honour of Sarah Harding
Guests enjoying one of the many dishes they were treated to on the night. Picture credit: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: 16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae's in…
0
Tony Gallagher who has been appointed editor of The Times (News UK/PA)
Tony Gallagher is new editor of The Times
Tom Hardy (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)
Tom Hardy to narrate ‘ground-breaking’ documentary series Predators
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
David Dimbleby (BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby on wishing to explore what the public wants from their new King

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
0
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0

Editor's Picks