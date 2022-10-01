Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 3.46am
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)

The Beckham family have congratulated matriarch Victoria Beckham as she presented her first catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week in almost three years.

Former England international footballer David said he was “so proud” of his wife and reminded her to “enjoy the moment”.

All of the Beckham siblings, including brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as 11-year-old Harper, joined their parents for the event in the French capital on Friday.

“PARIS BABY. Today we celebrate YOU @victoriabeckham,” David wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his wife.

“You have worked so hard to get to this moment so enjoy it but remember it’s only the beginning for you & team VB. We are so proud of you.”

The eldest Beckham, Brooklyn, also congratulated his mother in his Instagram story, reposting her picture of him, his father and siblings, sitting with Vogue bosses Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Brooklyn was joined by his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, for the occasion, despite recent rumours of tensions between her and Victoria.

In her own posts the former Spice Girl said she was “so grateful” to her family and Vogue for “always supporting me”.

She also shared a picture of her daughter alongside model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who both took to the runway for her show.

Describing her catwalk, she wrote: “Bold. Feminine. Delicate. Sexy. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS23.

“It’s about embracing femininity and shifting between soft and hard, structured and fluid.

“Thank you so much to my incredible team and to these incredible VB women!!”

