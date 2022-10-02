Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 8.01pm
Kaye Adams has become the first contestant to leave the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Kaye Adams has become the first contestant to leave the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has become the first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor.

After the first public vote of the 20th series the 59-year-old found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest-scoring two couples.

After finding herself in the bottom two, Adams performed her routine with partner Kai Widdrington for the second time after Saturday evening’s live show.

The pair danced the Charleston to Music! Music! Music! before Bros singer Goss, 54, took to the dancefloor with his partner Nadiya Bychkova to perform their samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both the couples had danced a second time, the judging panel delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Goss and Bychkova, saying: “Well the couple for me, that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya.”

Motsi Mabuse also opted to save Goss and Bychkova and said: “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams performed the Charleston with professional partner Kai Widdrington before being voted off the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Anton Du Beke locked in a third vote for Adams and Widdrington, meaning they had received the majority of the vote and would be leaving the competition.

Du Beke said: “Well it wasn’t a vintage dance-off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you.

“There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt and Nadiya.”

After their already confirmed exit, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have saved Adams and Widdrington.

When asked if she agreed with her fellow judges, Ballas said: “I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Adams was up against Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova in the first dance-off of the show’s 20th series (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Adams said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high-pressured situation that’s what happens.

“So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man (Widdrington), who has just been so brilliant…

“It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy.”

Sunday evening’s results show also saw the Strictly professional dancers perform an energetic routine to a medley of Need You Tonight by INXS and About Damn Time by Lizzo, as well as a performance from singer Robbie Williams who performed his hit She’s The One.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

