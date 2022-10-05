New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 1.47pm
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)

The legacy of the creator of James Bond is to be honoured with new editions of the original 007 novels, marking the series’ 70th anniversary in print next year.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd (IFPL), the publishing company which owns the literary copyright to Fleming’s books, will produce the new editions of the spy series as well as editions of the author’s non-fiction books and his children’s classic, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The news was announced on the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond movie, Dr No, starring Sir Sean Connery, on October 5 1962.

The new editions under the Ian Fleming Publications imprint will be launched in the UK and Commonwealth markets in spring 2023.

Fleming’s original Bond novels and short story collections will be available from April 13 next year, 70 years to the day after the author first introduced MI6 agent 007 to the world with the publication of Casino Royale in 1953.

Since that debut, more than one hundred million books within the Bond series have been sold worldwide, according to Ian Fleming Publications.

The new editions will be initially released in paperback and as eBooks, with covers by design company Webb & Webb, and hardbacks and limited editions are to follow.

They will also include the logo for the publishing company and The Ian Fleming Estate of a swallow tail hummingbird, the national bird of Jamaica, where Fleming wrote the classic adventure stories.

Managing director of IFPL Corinne Turner said: “IFPL has enjoyed many years’ collaboration with publishing partners Random House and Penguin, but we feel it is time for a change of direction.

“The 70th anniversary of Casino Royale is an ideal opportunity to bring publication of Ian’s books in-house, enabling us to engage directly with readers and fans.

“We hope our new editions will reach as wide an audience as possible, attracting long-time readers as well those who have yet to discover the Bond novels.”

Fergus Fleming, Fleming’s nephew, added: “Before he wrote best-selling novels, Ian was a publisher. That IFPL should publish his own books completes the circle.”

The Curtis Brown Group, IFPL’s literary agent, will continue to manage subsidiary rights licensing for the new imprint.

Jonny Geller, chief executive officer of The Curtis Brown Group, said: “Ian Fleming Publications has always been an innovative, dynamic and inventive manager of Ian Fleming’s work and everyone at Curtis Brown is looking forward to working with them on this next exciting stage.

“Finding a new generation of readers of James Bond has always been the top priority and IFPL’s publishing plans of the classic original novels will do this with huge energy and creativity.”

This move marks a new direction for Ian Fleming Publishing as the 10-year licensing agreement with Penguin Random House (Vintage), for the UK and Commonwealth, has ended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Steve Thompson was an England hooker (David Davies/P)
I’ve been so close to suicide, says rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson
Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of the Rust movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Alec Baldwin and Rust producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins estate
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment
Simon Armitage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage commissioned to mark BBC’s centenary year
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour
David Bowie died in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie, George Ezra and Mabel inspire baby name choices

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks