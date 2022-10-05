Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 5.04pm
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram showing Fury popping a balloon featuring gold lettering saying “Boy or girl?”.

The clip showed the balloon bursting open to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo have a daughter on the way.

 

Using emojis, Hague captioned her post “OUR LITTLE… ANGEL.”

Hague and Fury met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple received numerous messages from well-wishers, including fellow former Love Island contestants Amy Hart and Rosie Williams.

YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker added: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series, with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.

