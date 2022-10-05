Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 8.05pm
Nile Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nile Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nile Wilson has been revealed as the latest celebrity joining Dancing On Ice in 2023.

The Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast is the fourth celebrity to be announced and shared the news on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about taking on the challenge to star in the hit ITV celebrity ice skating programme, 26-year-old Wilson said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing On Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer.

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Wilson said: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Wilson won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Following a successful career, in 2021 he announced his retirement from gymnastics due to injuries.

Former EastEnders star Palmer, 50, was the first contestant announced for the show.

She told This Morning: “I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone.

“And I just thought ‘I’ll just go for it’, it seems like a lot of fun.”

According to reports, Culculoglu’s partner and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti turned down an offer to appear on Dancing On Ice, reportedly telling The Sun: “I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day, and when I do something I want to do it properly.”

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hope of being crowned champion, following in the fancy footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner, Regan Gascoigne.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis
Khloe Kardashian has told Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online
Shirley Ballas has revealed her disappointment at Kaye Adams’ early departure from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Shirley Ballas ‘mortified’ at Kaye Adams’ Strictly departure
Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis
Lola Pearce is set to receive a brain tumour diagnosis in an upcoming EastEnders storyline (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders to work with cancer charities to tackle new brain tumour storyline
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin
Harry Enfield has been confirmed as a performer on the upcoming special edition of Friday Night Live (Ian West/PA)
Harry Enfield and Jo Brand among stars returning for Friday Night Live special
Damian Lewis (Unicef/PA)
Damian Lewis: Featuring in Faces Of Soccer Aid exhibition ‘a real honour’
Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins (Ian West/PA)
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a daughter (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Nile Wilson joins previously announced contestants Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, football star John Fashanu and actress and DJ Patsy Palmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks