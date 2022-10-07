Kaitlyn Dever: My knowledge of Shakespeare was not great before Rosaline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaitlyn Dever: My knowledge of Shakespeare was not great before Rosaline

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 5.38am
Kaitlyn Dever: my knowledge of Shakespeare was not great before Rosaline (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Kaitlyn Dever: my knowledge of Shakespeare was not great before Rosaline (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Kaitlyn Dever admitted her knowledge of Shakespeare was “not great” before starring in an upcoming Romeo and Juliet-based film, but said she learnt a lot during her time at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada).

The US actress, known for her role in coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, said the experience had been “so scary” but she had learned to tackle the Bard’s works in her own way.

Dever takes the title role in Disney’s Rosaline, which tells the story of “Romeo’s ex”, and her attempts to win back her lover from the affections of her younger cousin, Juliet.

World Premiere of “Rosaline”
Dever plays the title role in the Shakespearian comedy film, which tells the story of ‘Romeo’s ex’ (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The character of Rosaline features only briefly in Romeo and Juliet, becoming the plot device that allows the doomed lovers to meet at the masquerade ball.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the global premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Dever said: “My knowledge of Shakespeare wasn’t great before (the film).

“I went to Rada when I was 18, I took a Shakespeare course there and I literally took the course to experience something new – I didn’t know anything about Shakespeare.

World Premiere of “Rosaline”
Dever and Isabela Merced (left) play feuding Capulet cousins in the film (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“And I discovered that every kid in my class knew so much about Shakespeare and I was so immediately scared in my first class.

“It was so scary (but) I ended up learning a lot, and then I was assigned to read Romeo and Juliet in high school so I was familiar for sure.”

She continued: “When I went to Rada, what I learned was that I was doing Shakespeare in a way that I thought you were supposed to.

World Premiere of “Rosaline”
The film also stars Chrisopher McDonald, who revealed to PA that, like Dever, he had also attended Rada (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“I was so worried about it and worrying about it, and on my very last day I was doing a performance and I just decided to let it go and do it the way I would do it.”

Dever added that Rosaline was a “very empowering female story” about self-discovery.

She stars alongside Isabela Merced, who plays Juliet, Kyle Allen as Romeo, Sean Teale as Dario, and Christopher McDonald, who revealed to PA that he had also attended Rada.

Director Karen Maine agreed that the film was “definitely empowering” and that many of the film’s feminist themes were “unfortunately” still relevant in the modern day.

World Premiere of “Rosaline”
Isabela Merced, from left, Karen Maine and Kaitlyn Dever arrive at the world premiere of Rosaline (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“It’s a story that we’ve not seen before even though it exists in this very familiar Shakespearean narrative and read a million times and seen different treatments of,” she told PA.

“We’ve never seen it from the perspective of Rosaline, a tertiary character…what she thinks of everything and the role she has played in the whole story.

“There’s a lot of feminist themes to it… Unfortunately a lot of things are still relevant today. It’s definitely empowering.”

Rosaline airs in the UK on Disney+ under the Star banner on October 14.

