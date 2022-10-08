Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.07pm
Timothee Chalamet stars in Bones And All (Yui Mok/PA)
Timothee Chalamet stars in Bones And All (Yui Mok/PA)

Director Luca Guadagnino “immediately” envisaged Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet in the title role of upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All when reading the script.

The filmmaker, 51, directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

In his latest film, Chalamet stars as a young cannibal named Lee in the coming-of-age romance opposite Taylor Russell who plays Maren as they travel across America.

Arriving at the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, Guadagnino told the PA news agency: “It was a magnificent script from David Kajganich, he sent me the script and I could not stop reading it.

“It was so good and of course the privilege of working with these amazing casts starting from Timothee that I immediately saw in the character of Lee when I was reading it.

“When you do a movie you always want to make sure you do something that is unique and that is told through a texture that is unique and to be able to do this fable with people like Timothee, Taylor, Mark (Rylance) and the rest of the amazing cast with the text of David Kajganich was a privilege.”

Speaking about having shot the film in Ohio in the US, he added: “I have been going to the US for the past 25 years so I knew it very well but I didn’t know very well the mid-west.

“To discover the sheer beauty of the people and the places and their very specific way of being there was quite a revelation for me.”

UK premiere of Bones and All – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Lead actor Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino (Yui Mok/PA)

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Sir Mark Rylance.

Chalamet, donning a white suit with matching white boots at the premiere, said: “I wanted to work with Luca again and something about an on the road movies like Badlands, Bonnie And Clyde or movies with not a higher ethical purpose necessarily but that nonetheless like a TV show like Breaking Bad, endears you to the characters, that was interesting to wrestle with.

“I also wanted to get back into the indie sort of setting.”

Chalamet recently starred in Warner Bros sci-fi Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, featuring a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux were said to have joined the ensemble for Dune: Part Two which will arrive in cinemas in October 2023.

Speaking about the sequel, Chalamet added: “It’s going great. She (Florence) looked amazing here yesterday.

“I think she has already wrapped … she did an incredible job and to be working with Zendaya and Florence, what a treat. It’s been incredible.”

Bones And All will be released in UK cinemas on November 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)
Adwoa Aboah says loneliness attached to sobriety is like a ‘grieving period’
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (Guy Levy/PA)
Kiss radio host Tyler West scores first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series
Leanne Fridd said she found it ‘insane’ that Russell Crowe donated to her crowdfunder (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs and Dragon Tales/PA)
Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe
Japanese pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi has died aged 89 (Kyodo News via AP/PA)
Japanese avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi dies at 89
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win
A aerial view of The Liverpool waterfront with a Mersey Ferry at the ferry terminal. The city region is expecting a financial boost from hosting Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy
Darren Harriott said he was worried about the size of his feet (PA)
Comedian Darren Harriott joins Dancing On Ice celebrity cast
(left to right) McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, at Liverpool M&S Arena after the city was announced as host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
A Eurovision ‘covered in sequins’ with a message of peace planned for Liverpool
(BBC/PA)
BBC reveals date for Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as Thirteenth Doctor
Tijion Esho (Ian West/PA)
TV cosmetic doctor under investigation by watchdog after allegations

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks