Kiss radio host Tyler West scores first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kiss radio host Tyler West and Dianne Buswell have scored the first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series for their Charleston during Movie Week.

The 26-year-old presenter received a “Fab-u-lous” from judge Craig Revel-Horwood for his dance to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence – having run the London Marathon on Sunday.

Judge Motsi Mabuse, who awarded him the first 10, said: “Gee wow, how did he do that? Amazing, perfect, I loved it.”

Meanwhile head judge Shirley Ballas said of West: “He’s still the real deal. Absolutely a brilliant performance on every single level, you were fantastic. It’s never too early for a 10!”

Speaking to the couple, co-host Tess Daly said: “You have delivered a blockbuster – it’s official.”

After the dance, Buswell congratulated her partner as she “struggled” through some parts of the dance, as it was so fast.

The result puts West and Buswell at the top of the show’s leaderboard.

The dancing show’s 14 celebrity contestants took to the dancefloor for the third time on Saturday evening for the traditional Hollywood-themed edition.

Will Mellor had the audience cheering as he performed the American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing with his partner Nancy Xu.

"I carried a water-Mellor" 🍉😂 Will and Nancy had the time of their lives on the dance floor! #Strictly@Mellor76 @Nancy_xuxi pic.twitter.com/EVPWAFZT1A — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 8, 2022

The actor, who performed his first ballroom dance on the show, dedicated the performance to his his mother, who was sat watching in the audience.

“To put a smile on her face, you don’t know what she means to me, she is an unbelievable woman, she is everything to me. If she’s happy, I’m happy,” he said.

Revel-Horwood said of Mellor and his dance partner Xu: “You both made ballroom look sexy, I thought it was brilliant.”

Mabuse added: “I tried so hard to stay seated. I was watching that thinking what makes it so special. You dance with your partner – I think every woman would want to dance with you like that.”

A memorable moment came when former England footballer Tony Adams stripped down to a pair of glittery red football shorts and pink socks as he danced the samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty with Katya Jones.

In his comments, Du Beke joked: “I reckon if I was still a professional dancer I’d be with you. It’s everything Strictly Come Dancing is and you are amazing, well done.”

“Samba is maybe something else, but entertainment value it has to be a 10,” Mabuse added.

However, ex-Arsenal captain Adams is bottom of the show’s leaderboard after this week’s performances.

TV presenter Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez dedicated their Viennese Waltz to the late actress Olivia Newton-John, as the pair dressed as Sandy and Danny and danced to Hopelessly Devoted To You from the hit movie Grease.

Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds said she was “so nervous” performing her quickstep to Peppy And George from The Artist with and Nikita Kuzmin.

Du Beke said: “You’re going to look back on this and be a bit disappointed because the footwork wasn’t great,” with Mabuse adding: “Maybe the nerves got to you.”

Peppy and George aka Ellie and Nikita brought silent movie magic to life tonight! 🤩 #Strictly@EllieSimmonds1 @kuzmin__nikita pic.twitter.com/8OUTUq2TlP — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 8, 2022

Despite scoring 22, EastEnders star James Bye made judge Ballas “proud” over his Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians Of The Galaxy, which saw professional partner Amy Dowden painted green.

Singer Fleur East, who scored 29 for her American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid with partner Vito Coppola, said the Disney film was one of her favourites, adding: “This was a childhood dream for me.”

Another emotional moment came when Bros singer Matt Goss finished his Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The 53-year-old, who dedicated the dance to his grandfather who fought in the war, said: “I lost myself in dance for the first time in my career, it was an incredible experience. I feel it’s the first time it’s actually felt beautiful inside me.”

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor channelled her inner Cher by sporting a big black wig for her Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids with partner Johannes Radebe.

Radebe began crying when a message from Taylor’s sister, living in Australia, came on the screen, before he began impersonating Cher with: “If I could turn back time.”

Judge Revel-Horwood said of wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin’s rumba to the Jurassic Park theme tune: “I felt like it needs a T-rex to come into it and put a bomb into it, it was a bit dull.”

And Former Hear’Say star Kym Marsh compared herself to Cilla Black following her Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Du Beke said of the performance: “I thought it was pure musical movie magic. Your lifts were amazing. I reckon that was the best dance of the series yet.”

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu placed second on the leaderboard this week for their waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story.

One hand, one heart, one beautiful Waltz from Molly and Carlos 💖 #Strictly@mollyrainford pic.twitter.com/SHWi236rHA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 8, 2022

Revel-Horwood said: “This was actually the first show I did professionally (West Side Story). That was absolutely magnificent. Grace, elegance, flow, movement around the floor – gorgeous.”

TV and radio personality Richie Anderson turned heads this week as he dressed as Timon from the much-loved Disney movie The Lion King while partner Giovanni Pernice was dressed as Pumbaa dancing to Hakuna Matata.

“I don’t think I’ll ever look at Giovanni the same again,” Ballas joked.

British comedian Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer closed the Movie Week special with a Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance.

Adams said this week was about “showing dancers come in all shapes and sizes” as the pair donned matching glittery leotards and knee-high black boots.

Mabuse said: “Thank you so much for that moment, I think it is beautiful to show that dancing is inclusive for everyone. You make me proud. Keep up the work.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.