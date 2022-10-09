Actress Carley Stenson latest to take to the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actress Carley Stenson latest to take to the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 10.39am
Carley Stenson is the latest celebrity to be announced for Dancing on Ice 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Actress and singer Carley Stenson is the latest celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice 2023.

The 40-year-old, who starred on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, is the ninth contestant announced for the ITV show.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Stenson said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice.

“I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Stenson joins drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex and comedian Darren Harriott in the line-up.

The actress played Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011.

More recently Stenson played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

She has also starred in a variety of West End shows, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.

Stenson is married to fellow soap star Danny Mac, who also featured as a regular in Hollyoaks, and the couple welcomed their first child in June 2021.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

