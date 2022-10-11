Director Ruben Ostlund on Charlbi Dean death: There’s always a seat that is empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Director Ruben Ostlund on Charlbi Dean death: There’s always a seat that is empty

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.53pm
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)

Director Ruben Ostlund has said there is “always a seat that is empty” following the death of Triangle Of Sadness actress Charlbi Dean.

The 32-year-old South African actor and model, who had a breakout role in the film, died from a “sudden unexpected illness in New York” on August 29.

In the film, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival in May, Dean and Harris Dickinson play a celebrity fashion model couple on a cruise for the ultra-rich that descends into chaos.

Arriving at the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday, Ostlund told the PA news agency it is “very hard and sad” promoting the film without her.

He said: “This is an ensemble movie and Charlbi was a team player,” adding she took care of both her fellow actors and the crew.

“I’m happy that we got to share Cannes together with her. There is always a seat that is empty when we’re standing on stage when we are doing these things.

“When we have the releases in different countries, it is very sad.”

Speaking about her family, he added: “I hope they are proud of the film. When we are introducing it we very often dedicate it to the memory of Charlbi Dean.”

75th Cannes Film Festival
Charlbi Dean during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

It is the first English-language film from Swedish filmmaker Ostlund who won the Palme d’Or this year for the second time, having received the prestigious prize after The Square in 2017.

The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes festival and was introduced in 1955 by the festival’s organising committee.

Speaking about the prize, he said: “I was not expecting it, of course. But it was an interesting moment, when you are in this award ceremony and you sit there and you are maybe expecting to get something and prize after prize is going and finally, it’s only one prize left.

“And then you are thinking two things, either we will not get anything or we will get the Palme d’Or.

“There was a slight moment that I felt ‘Do I really want to go through this again?’, but then it happened and then I got very, very, happy.”

75th Cannes Film Festival
Vicki Berlin, Woody Harrelson, Ruben Ostlund, Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson of Triangle Of Sadness in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Ostlund previously directed black comedy Force Majeure, which was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.

The director said his inspiration for this film came after he met his wife eight years ago.

He told PA: “She was working as a fashion photographer and I thought it was really, really interesting how some of the models that she’s working with come from a working-class (background) and without money and education, (and how) they could elevate in closed societies.

“So beauty as a currency was the starting point of the project.”

Ostlund added said he hoped the audience have a “really fun time” and are “entertained” by the film.

“I have said that I want it to be like a entertaining rollercoaster ride for adults. And when I say adults, then I mean also that they should be provoked in some way, that it should be thought-provoking,” he said.

“So something to think about, but at the same time enjoying the moment.

“I think that we live in a time where we’re very focused on the individual, it’s a very individualistic time that we live in.

“We’re explaining everyone’s behaviour from good guy and bad guy. But I think that we have to step back a little bit and look at our actions from the context.

“So it’s actually the situation that creates many of our actions. So it’s a little bit of like a sociological point of view that I want us to be reminded of, and not to put shame on the individual, but rather to have an understanding of the context.”

The director added that filming during Covid was a “stress factor” and was “always hanging over our heads” but he enjoyed it because there was “no room for smaller conflicts.”

Triangle Of Sadness will be released on October 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Stranger Things was a Netflix hit (Netflix/PA)
Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb
Kaley Cuoco said on Instagram she is ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting her first child (PA)
Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child
Mike Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)
Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity
A fifth contestant has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’
Dame Angela Lansbury in 2014 (PA)
Angela Lansbury: Celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first
A variety of EastEnders characters are set to return to Albert Square later this year for the funeral of Dot Branning (BBC/PA)
Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)
Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman
Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Bill Nighy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Watching my films robs me of any sense of achievement, says Bill Nighy

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks