Tilda Swinton and Peter Capaldi among Bafta Scotland award nominees

Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Dougray Scott are among those nominated for this year’s Bafta Scotland awards.

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held in Glasgow on Sunday November 20.

Capaldi has been nominated in the Actor Film category for his role in Benediction, while his co-star Jack Lowden and Mark Bonnar (Operation Mincemeat) are also in the running.

Swinton is nominated in the Actress Film category for The Souvenir Part II, with Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point) and Marli Siu (Our Ladies) also on the shortlist.

Peter Capaldi is in the running (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott is on the shortlist for the Actor Television award for Crime, along with Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Jack Docherty (Scot Squad Hogmanay Special).

In the Actress Television category, Caitriona Balfe is nominated for Outlander, Suranne Jones for Vigil and Phyllis Logan for Guilt.

The top nominated programmes/films are Vigil which leads with five nominations, followed by Guilt which has three, while Benediction, Our Ladies, and The Hunt For Bible John all have two nominations each.

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of this year’s nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in the Scottish screen industries.

“Yet 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.

Suranne Jones is nominated for her role in Vigil (Danny Lawson/PA)

“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the Bafta Scotland Awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”

In the Director Fiction category, Max Myers is nominated for Shetland while Isabelle Sieb and James Strong are both nominated for Vigil.

Jack Cocker is nominated in the Director Factual slot for Runrig: There Must Be A Place, while John MacLaverty is in the running for The Mystery Of Anthrax Island, and Matt Pinder for The Hunt For Bible John.

The ceremony will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

It will be available to watch live on Bafta’s YouTube channel, followed by a highlights programme on BBC Scotland later the same evening.

Bowman said: “I can’t believe I get to host the wonderful Bafta Scotland awards again, it’s a genuine honour.

“The list of nominees are not just impressive but inspiring, the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland makes me so proud.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on November 20.”