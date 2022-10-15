Odd Socks and Sea Slug unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Odd Socks and Sea Slug unmasked on The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 10.53pm
Odd Socks has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Odd Socks has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis have been revealed to be Odd Socks and Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer.

Saturday evening’s episode of ITV’s mystery celebrity dancing show saw the singer and athlete lose out on a place in the show’s grand final.

Walsh, 40, was unmasked after the dance jam, after which host Joel Dommett revealed there had been a Girls Aloud nod in every single clue package.

After her reveal, Walsh said: “I did this for my kids, they love this show. They have no idea. I had to pick Odd Socks, I’m a mum of three boys, that’s my life.”

The panel, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and guest panellist John Bishop, chose to unmask Sea Slug, revealing 50-year-old Lewis who said: “It’s been outstanding, seriously!”

But added that keeping the secret had been difficult, she said: “That has been the most challenging part of doing the show – not being able to say a word.”

She also revealed she had not even told her husband and described herself as “the best student”.

After her unmasking, Walsh also said the process of keeping a secret had been tough, saying: “It’s the hardest thing ever! I’m so close to my family, I feel like I have been avoiding them for weeks.”

She revealed that she would love to see Beyonce behind one of the masks.

“Beyonce is my absolute top performer but I reckon she’d be guessed instantly whichever one she did,” she said.

Meanwhile Lewis said that she would love to see Jonathan Ross or Graham Norton take part in the show.

The two women also shared where they would wear their outfits for one last time if they were given the chance. Walsh opted for one of her son’s birthday parties, while Lewis chose Sloane Street’s shops.

Pearly King, Onomatopoeia and Scissors remain in the competition and will battle it out in next week’s grand final.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Ricky Gervais (PA)
Ricky Gervais endorses ‘wonderful’ wildlife book about bears
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Ellie Taylor thanks Strictly partner for his reassurance when she has self-doubt
Barbara Broccoli has spoken about creating her latest film Till (Suzan Moore/PA)
Barbara Broccoli hopes Till will ‘inspire people to activate themselves’
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal scooped the highest score of the series so far during Saturday evening’s live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Multiple scores of 10 awarded after barrage of impressive Strictly performances
Harrison Ford, and the bread sculpted in the image of Han Solo (PA/The Times-Herald via AP)
Use the dough; look – US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread
Emily Blunt (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)
Emily Blunt loved working with ‘freak genius’ director on Western TV series
Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Odd Socks has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented