Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 2.47pm
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)

Kimberley Walsh has said she now shares a “unique experience” with fellow Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts after being revealed on The Masked Dancer.

Roberts, 37, won sister show The Masked Singer as the Queen Bee in 2020 while Walsh was unveiled in the mystery celebrity dancing show on Saturday, a week before the finale.

Walsh, 40, said she had it “harder” than her former girl group bandmate as she had to move in a heavy costume and breathe in a helmet while dancing.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World musical
Nicola Roberts won The Masked Singer as the Queen Bee in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Walsh said: “We can share that now. It’s quite a unique experience being in disguise at all times and the actual feeling of the mask is so bizarre.

“I so think it’s a lot harder to dance in it though because you lose breath and you feel you literally lose air.”

Girls Aloud’s Walsh, Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle also recently reunited to raise money for cancer charities in memory of former bandmate Sarah Harding.

While speaking about carrying the bulky costume, Walsh said: “You have to move around a lot and create a lot of movement and because it’s quite heavy, it almost swamps the movement.

“I had to do bigger gestures and it didn’t read and you kind of have to see what works for your character.

“I definitely felt fitter and I was training with the extra weight and altitude mask.

“And by the time I left, I could do two or three runs in the mask … I think it was really good for fitness.”

Masked Dancer 2022
The Masked Dancer contestant Odd Socks was unveiled as Kimberley Walsh (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

She also had to give up on some of her dance moves because of the difficulty moving.

“Certain moves you choreographed without the mask and have to literally change on the day of the show,” she said.

“I had to do like a break dancing move in one of my routines. It was tricky to get down on the floor … it was literally like I had to roll over.”

After her reveal, Walsh said: “I did this for my kids, they love this show. They have no idea. I had to pick Odd Socks, I’m a mum of three boys, that’s my life.”

Speaking on Monday, she also said her sons were still in a state of shock from seeing her on the show.

Girls Aloud do Race for Life for Sarah
Michelle Mitchell (second left), the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, with former Girls Aloud band members Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle at Race for Life for Sarah Harding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“(My kids) were like absolutely mind blown,” she said. “I think it was just so bizarre for them that I had done all this without them having any idea.

“And because they are huge fans of the show they do their own Masked Dancer competitions every weekend.

“It’s a full on thing in our household and that’s why I had to say yes.

“They still just keep randomly popping out with ‘I can’t believe you’re Odd Socks’.

“For me doing it for the kids was just such a brilliant thing that I’ll remember forever and I’ve got that memory and it was really amazing.”

She added: “I think the best things about being Odd Socks was that nobody had a clue who I was which actually feels quite liberating when nobody has any idea.”

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot (Steven Senne/AP)
Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
Katya Jones and Tony Adams on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams to dance to Grandstand theme for Strictly’s BBC centenary special
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series
Denise Lewis has been unmasked on the Masked Dancer (PA/John Walton)
Denise Lewis mistaken for Stacey Dooley by friend on the Masked Dancer
Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
8
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented