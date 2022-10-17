Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 6.17pm
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury Festival will see a price hike to £340 when they go on sale in early November, organisers have confirmed.

Festival goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

Last time tickets went on general sale was in 2019 and they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but it was subsequently cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tickets for 2019’s festival were sold in 2018 for £248, plus a £5 booking fee.

The price rise comes as many businesses and individuals struggle during the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar and inflation remains high.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival from 6pm on November 3 and standard tickets from 9am on November 6.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

Glastonbury returned this summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot.

