Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury Festival will see a price hike to £340 when they go on sale in early November, organisers have confirmed.

Festival goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

Last time tickets went on general sale was in 2019 and they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but it was subsequently cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tickets for 2019’s festival were sold in 2018 for £248, plus a £5 booking fee.

The price rise comes as many businesses and individuals struggle during the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar and inflation remains high.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival from 6pm on November 3 and standard tickets from 9am on November 6.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

Glastonbury returned this summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot.