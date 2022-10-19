Ian McKellen: Panto more popular than Shakespeare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian McKellen: Panto more popular than Shakespeare

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 11.31pm
Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen says he would “put pantomime above Shakespeare in terms of popularity” and hopes the shows inspire younger generations to enjoy the theatre.

The stage and screen veteran said he still attends eight pantomimes per year and it is an art form “that we do very, very well in this country”.

He is due to star in a touring run of Mother Goose, alongside comedian John Bishop.

The panto follows the story of Mother Goose, played by Sir Ian, and her husband Vic, who live a wholesome life running an animal sanctuary, before discovering a goose that lays golden eggs.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show about why he chose to star in such productions, he said: “I’ve always been a fan of pantomime.

“I still go to see about eight pantomimes a year, it’s one of the art forms that we do very, very well in this country.

“We do theatre as a whole very well – there’s Shakespeare, of course, but I would put pantomime above Shakespeare in terms of popularity.

“If a kid goes to see a pantomime and everything it can offer, glamorous scenery and costumes and fun and audience participation, they might be hooked for life on theatre as a whole.”

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
Sir Ian is to star in a touring run of Mother Goose, alongside comedian John Bishop (Yui Mok/PA)

“They might want to go back and see other things in the theatre – that’s my main reason for wanting to do it.”

Mother Goose is written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal.

It is set to play at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3 to 11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.

It was also due to star comedian Mel Giedroyc as the goose, though it was recently announced she was having to pull out due to “personal reasons”.

