Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 9.02am Updated: October 20 2022, 9.14am
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)

The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration on November 30, it has been announced.

The annual event, which celebrates and elevates black music in the UK, will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley this year.

In recent years the show has honoured trailblazing artists including Dave, Ghetts, Headie One, Central Cee, Aitch, and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.

Mobo Awards 2021
In recent years the show has honoured trailblazing artists including 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz (Jacob King/PA)

The inaugural Mobo Awards took place in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms, and the trophies are now considered one of the highest accolades in UK music.

Mobo founder Kanya King praised the “incredible journey” that the event has been on since its inception.

“It’s a proud moment to see Mobo Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.

“Twenty-five years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first Mobo Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms, and what an incredible journey it has been.

Mobo founder Kanya King praised the ‘incredible journey’ the awards show has been on in the 25 years since its inception (Jonathan Williams/PA)

“Mobo continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole.

“Via our Mobolise career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done.

“Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want Mobo to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer.

“Here’s to the next 25 years!”

More details of broadcasting, nominees, performers and hosts will be announced in due course, with tickets for the event going on sale on Friday October 21 at 9am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report
The campaign launched on Friday on The One Show (BBC)
BBC audiences offered chance to feature in some of their favourite TV shows
The lyrics are believed to have been penned by John Lydon in 1977 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Handwritten John Lydon Sex Pistols lyrics sell at auction for over £50,000
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the National League club in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
US actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be honoured by people of Wales
The 1975 (L-R Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Matty Healy and Adam Hann) pose with their Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Official Charts Company/PA)
The 1975 score fifth consecutive number one album
What did I think of Daily Grind Coffee Co. and their new menu?
Foodies on Foot: What did I think of these 4 items from Dundee's Daily…
Stephen Graham as Andy Jones in Boiling Point (BBC/PA)
Stephen Graham back in kitchen with TV version of acclaimed Boiling Point
George Orwell (PA archive)
Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings
Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album Midnights (Greg Allen/PA)
Taylor Swift: What the critics are saying about her new album, Midnights

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented