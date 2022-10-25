New MasterChef judge: Show represents so much that I believe in as a chef

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New MasterChef judge Anna Haugh says being asked to take part in a show that “represents so much that I believe in as a chef” has been “kind of unbelievable”.

The chef restaurateur of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea, London, said she loved “seeing talent blossom and grow” ahead of the 15th series of the popular cooking show.

Haugh joins fellow top chef Marcus Wareing as well as Gregg Wallace on MasterChef: The Professionals, which is due to begin again next month.

“To be asked to be a judge and master chef. It was surreal,” she said, speaking in a special introductory video ahead of the new series.

Anna Haugh said being asked to appear on the popular cooking show was ‘kind of unbelievable’ (BBC/PA)

“I love this industry (and) I love seeing talent blossom and grow.

“I believe people really become who they should become if you’re honest with them, and that’s the kind of judge I would always try to be.

“If I’m delighted and the food is delicious, you’ll see a dance across my face, but if something goes wrong and I’m disappointed, you’ll see that my heart is breaking for (the contestants).”

She added: “To be a judge on such a fantastic show that represents so much that I believe in as a chef.

Haugh has been cooking professionally for nearly 20 years and has worked at a number of top restaurants (BBC/PA)

“It’s kind of unbelievable.”

Haugh, who makes regular appearances on BBC One’s Morning Live and Saturday Kitchen, was one of the main chefs on BBC’s Ready Steady Cook and has also been seen in Channel 4’s Snackmasters and BBC One’s Royal Recipes.

She has been cooking professionally for nearly 20 years and has worked at a number of top restaurants including as head chef at the opening of Gordon Ramsay’s London House restaurant.

She takes over from fellow chef Monica Galetti, who announced she was stepping back from the role for the next series earlier this year after 14 years on the panel.

MasterChef: The Professionals returns to BBC One on Wednesday, November 2.