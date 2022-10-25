Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 11.33am Updated: October 25 2022, 11.45am
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Chris Tarrant has said he is getting the Ukraine family who he has been hosting a flat, so they can be closer to the city centre.

The 76-year-old former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host added that his life has been “enhanced” by the addition to his household eight months ago.

Platinum Jubilee
Chris Tarrant, Angela Rippon and Noddy Holder during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tarrant told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: “They’ve been with us since the beginning of the war. There’s a mum, a daughter and a little baby.

“They were sleeping on the floor of airports in Poland before they came to us. The actual exit from Ukraine is just a horror story.

“I’m getting them a flat which I’m paying for or whatever, because I really want them to be closer to the city centre (as I live in a rural area) so they can walk to the shops, pubs.”

The broadcaster and former radio DJ added: “They have enhanced my life these people.

“I mean I know I’ve had my own kids but this baby is so sweet.

“She was seven months, now if she had stayed she’d be on the front of a tank or something.

“I mean the idea of what happened and how they got away is just extraordinary.

“They are the sweetest people. They keep wanting to do things. (And I say) ‘You don’t need to’.

“They tided up my fishing shed. Nobody has tided my fishing shed in 30 years.”

Tarrant, who has recently fronted travel programme Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways, also said he had not watched former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

He said: “Do you know I haven’t. I don’t know why.

“I did 700 shows and I only watched two of them, so why would I watch Jeremy’s (version)?

“I don’t watch game shows. I watch Netflix, Sky Sports, dramas, that’s it really. That’s about 24 hours.”

Tarrant also said the first time the popular game show was broadcast in 1998 was “really nerve wracking”.

He said he really knew Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was a hit after a lorry driver shouted “phone a friend” at him the next day.

He joked: “(I’ve heard the catchphrase) every single day of my life since.”

Tarrant also talked about Rishi Sunak’s first speech on becoming the new leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ resignation.

He said: “Wasn’t that naff. Pathetic. (Looking at the) wrong camera…and like no emotion. It’s like Liz Truss.”

