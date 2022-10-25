Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 9.48pm
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Kevin has become the seventh contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off as custard week saw too dense, busy and melting desserts.

The latest episode of the Channel 4 show saw the contestants tasked with iles flottantes, better known as floating islands, ice creams and cakes, all featuring custard.

The 33-year-old music teacher was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Upon leaving the competition, Kevin said: “I’m nothing but proud really.

“The imposter syndrome is real and coming into this competition, I didn’t feel like I deserved my place.

“But I feel like I can count myself as one of this talented bunch.”

During the episode, the contestants were first challenged to make eight floating islands, a French desert where meringues are poached on top of creme anglaise or English custard.

Hollywood, 56, said: “It’s custard week. One of my favourite things to eat ever.

“We want to see an introduction of colour, flavour and texture.”

Sandro, 30, a nanny from London, was criticised by Hollywood for his “busy” brandy, cherry, almond and hazelnut floating islands.

While Dame Prue said: “I think it’s perfect (but) from a texture point of view you’d have been better not to have the prosecco and jelly because the brandy is quite enough.

“I think you got carried away.”

Hollywood said Kevin, who also used prosecco in his floating islands, had let his meringues “disintegrate with the prosecco”.

After receiving his feedback, Kevin said: “Bottom of a pretty good bunch is an OK place to be.”

In the technical challenge, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas told the contestants there would be staggered start and end times for the first time.

It was to ensure the judges can taste the six pistachio and praline ice cream cones before they melt and place everyone on a level playing field.

Fielding, 49, told the contestants: “So could everyone leave the tent except for Sandro.”

The other competitors then filed back in at different times as they got their desserts under way.

Disaster struck for both Janusz, 34, and Syabira, 32, whose ice cream had melted and did not set.

While both Kevin and Abdul, 29, had ice creams that melted fast in front of the judges.

Sandro who had put chocolate at the end of his cones achieved his first technical challenge top spot with Dame Prue saying: “Absolutely delicious, nothing wrong with it at all.”

“I feel great,” Sandro said. “I just got my first technical win.”

The showstopper was a gateau with set custard that the bakers could decide to finesse in whatever they wanted.

Despite coming last in the technical challenge, Syabira went above and beyond to redeem herself in the showstopper with a decorated pina colada cake, which secured her the coveted star baker title for the second week running.

Dame Prue said: “The…thing (that) is impressive about so much custard is that it’s not too gluey or rubbery.

“You’ve just hit it right.”

Hollywood described Malaysian-born Syabira’s bake as both “impressive” and “spectacular”.

Sandro was also praised for his fruit and coffee layered sponge.

Dame Prue said: “I love it. It’s a wonderfully light sponge.

“It would be gobbled up by anybody.”

Next week’s episode will see pastry week, featuring perfect puff and a super-sweet signature challenge.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

