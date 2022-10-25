Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Bacon is kidnapped by Drax and Mantis in the trailer for a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The “legendary” Footloose actor, who has been referenced in previous Guardians films, is approached as “the perfect present” for Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt.

The clip shows Pratt appearing miserable at the thought of Christmas without his partner Gamora (Zoe Saldana), having lost her during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Guardians return to Earth as the holiday season approaches, stopping in Los Angeles, to find him a “special someone” to cheer him up.

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Bumbling duo Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) then break into Bacon’s house in the hope of taking him with them.

Franchise director James Gunn shared the clip on Twitter on Thursday, describing it as a “Holiday gift” for fans.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is due for release on Disney+ on November 25.

It comes ahead of the third feature film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, also directed by Gunn, which is due for release in May 2023.