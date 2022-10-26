Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood among stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood among stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 11.24am Updated: October 26 2022, 3.07pm
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and radio DJ Chris Moyles have been pictured arriving in Australia, sparking speculation they are among the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap opera since 2000, was spotted touching down at Brisbane airport in pictures shared by the Mirror.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Olivia Attwood (Ian West/PA)

Her arrival followed after Love Island and TOWIE star Attwood and Radio X DJ Moyles were also pictured at the airport.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6 according to the Mirror, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

ITV has not yet confirmed any of the contestants in the new line-up, saying they will do so in due course, with the launch date of the series, November 6 at 9pm, confirmed by the broadcaster on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Show – London
Chris Moyles (David Parry/PA)

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November.

