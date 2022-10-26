Michael J Fox on remaining positive after difficult past year of injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael J Fox has revealed the past year has been a “struggle” as he has suffered a number of injuries and the death of his mother but says he remains positive about the next chapter of his life.

The Back To The Future star, 61, was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and has since raised awareness and funds for research into the condition.

In a new interview with People magazine, Fox has opened up about how his health struggles got “worse” over the last year and how his recovery is progressing.

“It got worse, I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my (right) arm, then I broke my elbow”, he told the US outlet.

“I’m 61 years old, and I’m feeling it a little bit more.”

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.

The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Although the condition affects Fox’s movement, those around him say his injuries do not necessarily mean his disease is progressing any faster.

Fox has admitted the string of injuries had affected his typically optimistic outlooking, saying: “I was never really a cranky guy, but I got very cranky and short with people.

“I try to nip it in the bud. I always think of these aides who work with me. And I often say to them, ‘Whatever I say, just imagine I said ‘please’ at the beginning and ‘thank you’ at the end. Just take a second and absorb that I might have said that if I was more myself, but I didn’t, so I apologize’.”

The former actor, having retired in 2020, has said he is now “coming through” as the last of his injuries are healing.

“I’m just getting to where I’m walking steadily again. I think it’s cool to walk by myself. It is. It’s fantastic”, he added.

His mission now is not to fall down, whether that be by using a walker, a wheelchair, a cane or “a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it”.

Earlier this month he achieved this goal by walking unassisted on stage at New York’s Comic-Con to be reunited with his BackTo The Future costar Christopher Lloyd, 84, in front of a crowd of delighted fans.

Fox also spoke about his late mother Phyllis, who died in September at the age of 92.

He described her as “spectacular” and said he appreciates more than ever her resilience as a military wife who looked after Fox and his four siblings while his father William served in the Canadian forces.

Reflecting on moving forward after this challenging period, he added: “It’s been a struggle, but I’m happy.

“I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they’re going through.”

The former actor, who went on to have four children of his own with his wife and actress Tracy Pollan, has said the couple have had to learn to adapt in their marriage around his condition but that they “assume the best” about each other when times get tough.

Fox founded The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000 which has raised more than 1.5 billion dollars for research funding, according to People magazine.

He will be honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar recognising outstanding philanthropic efforts, at the Governors Awards on November 19 and he has a documentary with Apple+ in the works for next year which he says will explore him and his “different ways of looking at my life”.