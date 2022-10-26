Billy Eichner said Leslie Jordan ‘paved the way’ for LGBT community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Eichner said Leslie Jordan ‘paved the way’ for LGBT community

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 8.58pm
Billy Eichner (PA)
Billy Eichner (PA)

Billy Eichner said the late gay actor Leslie Jordan “paved the way” for “the rest of us”.

The creator of Funny Or Die’s Billy On The Street said he is still “shocked and saddened” by Jordan’s death, after the Will And Grace star died aged 67 on Monday following a car crash.

Eichner, 44, said the UK Celebrity Big Brother contestant, known for his uplifting Instagram videos, promoted his LGBT+ movie Bros to his followers.

Speaking at the Bros premiere in London, the actor told the PA news agency that he wrote to Jordan to thank him for talking about the movie and told him: “You’re a legend.”

Jordan, he said, then replied: “I love you Billy.”

Eichner, who starred in American Horror Story, as did Jordan, added: “An image of him appears in Bros in one of our fictional Christmas movie posters and we had to get his permission for that and I do know him.

“It’s so sad. I’m so genuinely shocked and terribly sad about losing him, especially because he really had to pave the way for the rest of us.

“I remember seeing Leslie Jordan, he did off Broadway like 25 years ago about his life growing up as a gay man in the South and (I’ve been) tracking his success since then.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2014
Leslie Jordan arriving to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood (Ian West/PA)

Eichner’s new movie Bros is one of the first gay romantic comedies released by a major studio.

He added that “historically” LGBT+ characters were not seen, but that is now changing.

He told PA: “We need major studios to come around and tell our own (LGBT+) stories and portray ourselves. I hope we’re contributing to that.”

His co-star and love interest in the film, Luke Macfarlane, said: “I think the more stories we tell with queer characters the more easy and accepting it is.”

The 42-year-old actor is known for his gay storyline on American drama series Brother And Sisters, and came out in 2008.

He told PA he is happy that his friends and family “always let him know his most authentic self was his most interesting self” and it is “shit” if your life is not like that.

When asked if he thought the film had changed minds, director of Bros Nicholas Stoller said he has been told by parents of his friends who are “two older very religious couples” that they “love” Bros.

The 46-year-old added: “They loved it. (They said) it was touching and such a moving story.

“That was a thing which I hoped and expected and it’s kind of relatable.

“It’s a human love story.”

Bros is set for release in cinemas on October 28.

