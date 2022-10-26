Jayde Adams: Jennifer Beals said my Strictly Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jayde Adams: Jennifer Beals said my Strictly Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 11.38pm
Jayde Adams: Jennifer Beals said my Strictly Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’ (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Jayde Adams: Jennifer Beals said my Strictly Flashdance routine was ‘beautiful’ (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Jayde Adams says Flashdance actress Jennifer Beals contacted her to say that her performance on Strictly Come Dancing had been “beautiful”.

The comedian told PA news agency that her “highlight” of her time on the popular BBC dance competition was performing a Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from the 1983 film.

Adams and professional dance partner Karen Hauer became the fourth couple to leave Strictly on Saturday.

The 37-year-old said she was in a “more revealing outfit” performing than she had ever been comfortable wearing before the show, which caused “a stir and went viral”.

Jennifer Beals Vantiy Fair Party 2004
Actress Jennifer Beals, known for Flashdance (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

After her performance, she said actress Beals, who plays the leading role of Alex Owens in Flashdance, told her it was “bellissimo” which means very beautiful in Italian.

Speaking at the UK premiere of Billy Eichner’s new film Bros, Adams told PA: “The amount of messages I got from women (after performing to the Flashdance tune) who felt a bit braver in how they want to show themselves in public was incredible.

“For me, going away with a moment like that is worth every single thing.

“For every terrible comment is a hundred amazing ones. I’ve had the most amazing response from people.”

Speaking about her time on Strictly, she added: “It was the most magical thing I’ve ever done.

“The entire machine of Strictly Come Dancing is a thing to marvel.”

She also told PA that she would be in a film version of Greatest Days with actress and fellow comedian Aisling Bea.

The jukebox musical has music and lyrics by Take That and will be out next year.

“We loved (filming) it,” Adams added. “It’s been a very busy year.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday on BBC One.

