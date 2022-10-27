Kylie Minogue is ‘ready for new music’ as she focuses on next album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylie Minogue is ‘ready for new music’ as she focuses on next album

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 12.03am
Kylie Minogue performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue said it is always a challenge to “find that next sound” after 30 years of hit albums but she is “ready for new music” in her life.

The pop star, 54, said she has been working on her next album for “a few months” which she is focused on “for the rest of the year”.

Minogue, whose winemaking business is launching its first zero percent sparkling rose, said it was joyful to be back in the studio making music following the pandemic.

Graham Norton Show – London
Kylie Minogue performing during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I can’t reveal what the sound is yet, but it is all super exciting,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s always a challenge to find that next sound, find the songs which not only stand on their own but resonate as part of an album.

“Then I start to think about the visual creative and that is the next challenge.

“I’ve been making albums now for over 30 years but each one is a different journey. Where I’m at in my life right now, I’m ready for new music.

“My last album was mostly made during lockdown so to be back in the studio with some of my favourite people is simply a joy.”

Kylie Wines
Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free sparkling Rose (KMW/PA) 

Last year, Minogue became the first woman to top the UK album chart over five consecutive decades.

Having branched out to winemaking, she has gone on to sell over seven million bottles of Kylie Minogue Wines, having launched her first collection in 2020.

Minogue told PA she is “not a big drinker” and is “so so proud” to be launching an alcohol-free drink.

She said: “For those who don’t partake in alcohol, the sober curious or for those who just fancy a non-alcoholic drink on occasions, this is just perfect.

“I’ve shared a champagne glass of the 0% sparkling rose with a group of friends and we had that same celebratory feeling as we would with alcoholic bubbly.

“It is definitely a festive drink, but I imagine it being part of so many occasions. Breakfast bubbly, after work wind down, family picnic, New Year’s Eve celebration even.

“When you’re on tour, the wind down after a show is really important. Your adrenaline is off the charts, you’re tired and wired and have just shared an amazing experience on stage with your fellow performers and crew.

“I think this wine would be a perfect option for after show drinks.”

The singer added that she was “really excited” for the product, which she describes as a “delight to drink”, to be widely available throughout dry January.

