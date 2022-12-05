Mick Fleetwood’s wooden balls featured on Rumours album sell for £100,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mick Fleetwood’s wooden balls featured on Rumours album sell for £100,000

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 4.47pm
Mick Fleetwood signs copies of his new autobiography Play On at Waterstone’s in central London (Ian West/PA)
Mick Fleetwood signs copies of his new autobiography Play On at Waterstone’s in central London (Ian West/PA)

A pair of wooden balls worn by Mick Fleetwood on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic album Rumours has gone under the hammer for $128,000 (£104,892).

They were part of a collection of more than 700 memorabilia items belonging to three members of the award-winning British-American rock band – Mick Fleetwood and Christine and John McVie – that were up for auction over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The sale held by Julien’s Auctions included instruments, awards, wardrobe items, equipment and memorabilia from the trio’s landmark recordings, live performances and appearances, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewellery, and personal items from their homes.

(Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The wooden balls which dangle in between Fleetwood’s legs on the album cover were estimated to go for 100-200,000 dollars (£88-176,000).

A maxi dress worn by Christine McVie, who died on November 30 aged 79 following a short illness, on the back cover of the 1977 album Rumours sold for $56,250 (£46,082), five times its original estimate of $10,000.

The auction house said the sale of her collection, which had been organised by McVie and her team with Julien’s a year ago, proved to be an “emotional moment”.

Also among her items sold was her 1976 Rock Music Awards polka dot hippie dress designed by Thea Porter which sold for $31,250 (25,586).

Other items included her American Music Award presented to Fleetwood Mac in 1978 for Rumours, which sold for $16,000 (£13,100) and her Weltmeister piano accordion used for live performances of the song Tusk, which went for $11,517 (£9,428).

(Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Another highlight was the sale of John McVie’s one-of-a-kind alembic custom fretless electric bass guitar used to record the hit song The Chain and used extensively by him in the studio and onstage from 1976 to 1980 sold for $100,000 (£81,880), far over its estimate of $40,000 (£32,758).

A number of his other guitars also sold for tens of thousands with his 1976 Rumours Tour prototype Alembic Series 1 electric bass guitar going for $28,800 (£23,591) and his 1960 Fender Precision bass guitar selling for $25,600 (£20,991).

A portion of the auction proceeds will go be donated to MusiCares, who honoured Fleetwood Mac in 2018 as the organisation’s person of the year, to support the charity’s work providing services to underserved members of the music community.

Martin Nolan, executive director and chief financial officer of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Julien’s Auctions was honored to be entrusted in the stewardship of this tremendous event this weekend, offering to the public these rock and roll artifacts and personal items from the legendary three members of Fleetwood Mac, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Christine McVie, whose extraordinary life and legacy we celebrated in this auction.”

Despite its tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the well-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, comprising Fleetwood and the McVies, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Perhaps their best known record Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, and included hits such as Go Your Own Way, Second Hand News and You Make Loving Fun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented