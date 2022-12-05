Tilda Swinton and FKA Twigs lead statement-making style at the Fashion Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tilda Swinton and FKA Twigs lead statement-making style at the Fashion Awards

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 9.00pm
FKA Twigs (L) and Tilda Swinton at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)
FKA Twigs (L) and Tilda Swinton at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

Fashion’s finest hit the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Fashion Awards.

Bella Hadid and Lila Moss are some of the big names up for the model of the year award, with JW Anderson and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli battling it out for the top designer gong and stylist and creative director Katie Grand set to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Before any awards could be handed out, the red carpet was transformed into a runway by some of fashion’s biggest names…

Rita Ora
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Celebrities often champion up-and-coming designers at the Fashion Awards, and Rita Ora did so in a racy red outfit by Nensi Dojaka, a fellow Albanian.

The singer had otherworldly prosthetics on her face, worn with red lingerie and a sheer sheath over the top.

Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton (Ian West/PA)

Tilda Swinton is never one to shy away from a sartorial statement and for the event she chose to wear an outfit by experimental London-based designer Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. A graphic, colourful coat was soon taken off to reveal a slightly more demure blue gown with dramatic caped sleeves.

FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)

FKA Twigs wore avant-garde designer Rick Owens to walk the red carpet – and she was likely a bit warmer than a lot of the other attendees, as her grey distressed gown was topped off with a black puffer jacket.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh walked the red carpet in a backless red gown with a flowing skirt by Valentino, accompanied by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Lily James
Lily James (Ian West/PA)

Lily James went for an angelic vibe with her look, wearing a white tulle dress by Rodarte with silver embellishments.

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

A familiar face at the Fashion Awards, Naomi Campbell got into the festive spirit in a silver sparkly gown with cape detailing, also by Valentino.

Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley (Ian West/PA)

Simone Ashley stunned in sparkles – a silvery-lilac long-sleeved gown with a hood, by a brand known for its disco-inspired fashion: 16Arlington.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk (Ian West/PA)

Irina Shayk had a darker take on festive sparkles with her strapless dress – looking to the high street for this design by H&M.

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow (Ian West/PA)

Winnie Harlow had a couture moment on the red carpet, wearing a 3D dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. Known as the ‘Magnum Vegan Dress’, it is said to be the first haute couture vegan gown made from cocoa beans.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Ian West/PA)

Gothic glamour was a big theme on the red carpet – Rosie Huntington-Whitely modelled a toe-toned silver and black gown by Valentino with long sleeves, a high neck and slicked-back hair.

Lila Moss
Lila Moss (Ian West/PA)

Lila Moss had a sexy take on Goth glam, wearing a see-through all-black ensemble by Knwls.

Erin O'Connor
Erin O’Connor (Ian West/PA)

Supermodel Erin O’Connor brought a bit of dark romance to the red carpet in an ethereal Erdem gown made up of white and black tulle.

Maya Jama
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama will be hitting our screens next year as the new host of Love Island and she made a splash on the red carpet in a retro-inspired all-black look by Sabina Bilenko Couture, complete with a jaunty hat and geometric jewellery.

“I’ve never worn a hat before, so I thought why not wear a hat,” the presenter said of her look.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu
Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Ian West/PA)

This year’s winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, made her red carpet debut in an old Hollywood-inspired look, with a nude gown adorned with colourful beads and a furry stole.

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Graham wore an ethereal pale blue gown by Patrick McDowell – a designer known for his eco-credentials – saying of her outfit on the red carpet: “It’s fussy but it’s worth it.”

Amanda Holden (left) and daughter Alexa Louise Florence Hughes
Amanda Holden (left) and daughter Alexa Louise Florence Hughes (Ian West/PA)

It was a family affair for Amanda Holden, who walked the red carpet in a figure-hugging red dress by Nicolas Jebran, accompanied by her model daughter Alexa Louise Florence Hughes, who was in a Gothic-inspired black outfit by Sylvio Giardina.

“‘Wednesday’ vibes on a Monday,” Holden wrote of her daughter’s look on Instagram.

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk (Ian West/PA)

The fact it is December in London was not going to stop Elsa Hosk from flashing some skin, with the model stepping out in a trendy Miu Miu look of a belted bralette and long skirt.

