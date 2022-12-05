Edward Enninful ‘changed what it means to be part of fashion’ – Bridgerton star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edward Enninful ‘changed what it means to be part of fashion’ – Bridgerton star

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 9.08pm
Edward Enninful ‘changed what it means to be part of fashion’ – Bridgerton star (Ian West/PA)
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has praised British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful for “changing what it means to be part of fashion”.

The actress joined famous faces including Maya Jama, Rita Ora and James McAvoy on the red carpet of the 2022 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night.

The annual ceremony showcases British and international individuals and businesses who have made the most outstanding contributions to the fashion industry during the year.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Enninful was confirmed as editor in chief of British Vogue in April 2017, making him the first black head of the magazine, and was also appointed the editorial director of Vogue in Europe in 2020.

Ashley, who features on the December cover of British Vogue, said she was “grateful for everything” that Enninful had done for diversity in the industry.

“I’m excited to see Edward, he’s given me such amazing opportunities this year including the (December) cover,” she said during the awards red carpet ceremony.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

“Edward’s really changed what it means to be a part of fashion, especially for girls that look like me, so I’m very grateful for everything he does.

“I’m excited to see him and just gassed to be here with Marco (Capaldo).”

Ashley wore a sparkling light purple pencil dress, with a matching head veil, designed by Capaldo, co-founder of 16Arlington.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
James McAvoy (Ian West/PA)

In a recent episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Enninful recalled how his first edition of British Vogue had been a “love letter to Great Britain”, despite facing a racist backlash over his appointment.

The stylist and editor said his “manifesto” had been to create a magazine that was “inclusive and about diversity, where every woman will see themselves”.

Jama, who has recently been announced as the new host of Love Island, said she was invited to the awards personally by Enninful.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

“You get a bit nervous when it comes around again because you’re like, ‘if someone doesn’t invite me I’m not going – everyone else I know is’,” she said on the red carpet.

“I didn’t get my invite until maybe, like, two weeks ago… but then I was invited by Edward so I’m on Vogue’s tables, so that’s, like, posh, isn’t it?”

Jama wore a shoulderless black crop top with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

Actor McAvoy, who attended with his wife Lisa Liberati, said of the Fashion Awards: “We’ve always had a good time. It’s really different from the movie events.

“There’s less pressure and there’s just more fun and there’s more self-expression. It’s really nice to come.”

Stars including Stormzy, Naomi Campbell and Florence Pugh were also pictured at the event.

