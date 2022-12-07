SAS: Who Dares Wins takes on Vietnamese jungle in ‘toughest course to date’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SAS: Who Dares Wins takes on Vietnamese jungle in ‘toughest course to date’

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.04am
SAS WHO DARES WINS SERIES 8 DS LINE UP REVEAL Rudy Billy Foxy Chris (Channel 4/PA)
SAS WHO DARES WINS SERIES 8 DS LINE UP REVEAL Rudy Billy Foxy Chris (Channel 4/PA)

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 in January with a new batch of 20 recruits undergoing the jungle phase of SAS selection in North Vietnam.

The eighth series will see Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, who was a member of the Special Air Service (SAS) for 27 years and an instructor in the jungle phase of the selection process, take over as Chief Instructor.

Billingham, who reached the rank of Sergeant Major during his career, said: “Having been a DS on actual military SAS selection and Chief Instructor at the British Army Jungle Warfare Training School in Brunei, there is nobody better placed than myself to lead the recruits through this treacherous environment.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Actress Maisie Smith and trainer Mark Billingham in episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dodds/Channel 4/PA)

“I’m looking forward to challenging and encouraging the new recruits. However, I will not be accepting any excuses, this will be the toughest course to date.”

The 61-year-old, who was awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery and was appointed a Member of the British Empire, will lead the line-up of ex-Special Forces soldiers.

They include returning Directing Staff (DS) Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Rudy Reyes, alongside brand new member of the DS team, former Special Forces Operator Chris Oliver.

Oliver joined the military at age 16 and served within the elite Special Boat Service, alongside fellow DS Foxy. He was deployed on operations to Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Oman, Iraq and Afghanistan, before leaving the military in 2015.

The 40-year-old said: “I will bring a hard-hitting intensity to the SAS: Who Dares Wins DS, being a fiery character with a very passionate approach to military training, with respect being at the forefront of everything I do.

“The values I intend to instill in the recruits, as part of the DS, have been forged on operations where we have lost good operators, so they had better be under no illusions – anyone who doesn’t play by the rules will pay the price.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Jason Fox during SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dodds/Channel 4/PA)

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Fox said: “Taking the course into the jungle, which is one of the most intimidating environments in the world, will make this one of the most intense and challenging courses yet.”

“We’ve got Billy as Chief Instructor, which makes total sense, for this course, as he has the most experience leading military operations and training in the jungle. I’d happily follow him into any situation.

“It’s also great to have Chris on board as a brand new DS. A man who I respect, having served with him before, he will bring an extra edge to an already very sharp blade. And as always, Rudy and I will be there to pack an already powerful punch.”

Former US Marine Reyes, who became Former SAS host Ant Middleton’s replacement on the military training show last series, said filming in Thung Ui, North Vietnam was an “emotional homecoming” for him.

He said: “My father was a US Marine who did multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War and because of those scars inside and out I never knew him while he was alive.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Rudy Reyes during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dodds/Channel 4/PA)

“But I was born with his passion and energy to be a Warrior and to go to the edge to find out if I have what it takes.

“It was an honour to work with the gracious Vietnamese people to bring the best SAS: Who Dares Wins series yet. And a humble honour to tread the harsh but beautiful jungles and rivers that my father did, and in a sense meeting him in a warrior way, spiritually.”

On the new DS line-up for this series, he added: “Brace yourselves for impact…we have the roughest, toughest most carnivorous DS line-up.

“B Squadron Bad Ass Billy Billingham is leading the course for this jungle series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“My man has the skills, wisdom and knowledge of jungle survival like no operator I have ever known. So much respect for Chris and legends Billy and Foxy, so standby for a hardcore SAS: Who Dares Wins series.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 in January 2023 for six hour-long episodes.

