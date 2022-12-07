Loose Women’s Jane Moore reveals she has split from her husband after 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loose Women’s Jane Moore reveals she has split from her husband after 20 years

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 5.05pm
Jane Moore (Ian West/PA)
Jane Moore (Ian West/PA)

Loose Women’s Jane Moore has said her husband Gary Farrow is still her “best friend” as she announced they are splitting after 20 years of marriage.

The presenter, 60, married Farrow in 2002 and they share daughters Ellie and Grace with Moore also a stepmother to Gary’s daughter Lauren.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday, Moore revealed: “So Gary and I are separating. But it’s weird that it’s out there (in public) because we’ve been processing it for about a year.

Music Industry Trust Awards ceremony
Jane Moore (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We’re both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year and then he fell and broke his leg.”

She jokingly added: “I didn’t push him, just want to put that out there” before continuing: “He fell and broke his leg and obviously, then all bets are off.

“So we’re still in the same house together. We’re still going to do Christmas together.”

Moore added that her entire family knows about the separation and things were amicable.

“It’s weird because I have been sort of caring for him in that sense of the word,” she continued.

“It’s enabled us to sort of segue to process it first of all, and to sort of segue nicely into a really good friendship.

“I mean, I would always say, he is my best friend. I hope if he was sitting here he would say, I’m his best friend, and I’m just very, very keen that we don’t lose that element of it, you know, so, yeah, so we’re still living together.

“We’re still doing Christmas together and then in the new year, we’ll sell up. We’ll buy our own houses, hopefully, you know, near each other.”

She thanked her fellow Loose Women panellsts for their support and joked: “That is the beauty of this show, whenever you come in, there’s always somebody that’s had that experience so I just got a good bit of advice.”

Moore has been a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women since 2013, and also featured on the show between 1999 to 2002.

She is also a columnist for The Sun newspaper and has been a contributor on many shows including Grumpy Old Women and Richard & Judy.

Farrow is the former vice president of communications at Sony Music Entertainment and owns a PR agency called The Corporation Group.

Their 2002 wedding was a star-studded event in central London with guests including Sir Elton John, Barbara Windsor, Jeremy Clarkson and Jonathan Ross in attendance.

