Simon Cowell teases future X Factor-style show in first One Show appearance

Simon Cowell has hinted at the possibility of a new X Factor-style show in future as he made his first-ever appearance on BBC’s The One Show.

The music mogul appeared on the sofa alongside singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan to help promote her new single.

Asked if there would be “a new vehicle to refeed the pop engine”, the pair shared a knowing look and a smile.

“When we started the show in the first place, it was honestly with the feeling that people need a platform,” Cowell said.

“It’s very difficult to get a record deal. It still is today. It’s really, really hard. I would argue it’s harder today to get your music noticed than it was 10 or 15 years ago.

“So, the show did what it intended to do, which was to help people who couldn’t get a record deal for whatever reason … and in a lot of cases, thank God, it did launch careers.”

Spraggan added that such competition shows provided platforms to those who may not “get the same opportunities”.

“There are things if it was to ever come back that Simon and I would love to like to make it a better show for contestants.

“I think that the importance is finding new talent and find the people who really need a voice.

“They need a platform, and Simon has that and I have the experience of being a contestant, and I think we can make something really special.”

Cowell added: “There might be a plan here … there might have been a conversation.”

In July last year ITV said there were “no plans” for another series of The X Factor.

The last full series of the pop music TV talent show aired in 2018, although a celebrity edition was broadcast the following year in 2019.