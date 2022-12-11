Will Mellor wants to lift Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy for his mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Mellor wants to lift Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy for his mum

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 12.02am
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Will Mellor said he wants to lift the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy so his mum can display it on her mantelpiece as the show has been a “massive journey” for her as well as him.

The Coronation Street star, 46, is among the five remaining celebrity contestants and their dance partners in the semi-finals performing two dances on Sunday to secure a spot in the final show.

The Bredbury, Stockport-born actor will perform his couple’s choice dance with his partner Nancy Xu to an assortment of 1990s tracks – including Fools Gold by The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays’ track Step On.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu during a dress rehearsal of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/PA)

Mellor said: “I’m doing a 90s medley of classic songs and one of the songs is Step On by Happy Mondays – Bez is going to be in the front row hopefully with his maracas.

“They are songs that reminded me of growing up in the 90s, first time I could go out and meet girls and dance.

“Manchester was buzzing with music and it just reminds me of happy times and positive times before social media and it felt a bit freer. It’s sort of nostalgia for me.

“It reminds me of a time when I didn’t have a care in the world and everything was just fun and that’s what I’m bringing. A bit of nostalgia, a bit of fun and some 90s classics.”

Mellor will also perform a Paso Doble to a remix of Uccen by Taalbi brothers and DWTS which will feature him wearing a cloak and using it as a prop.

Brit Awards 2015 – Show – London
Madonna takes a stumble down stairs while performing on stage, during the 2015 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London (Yui Mok/PA)

He said he hoped he wouldn’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction like Madonna, who in 2015 was sent tumbling down the stairs during a performance at the Brit awards while trying to remove her matador-inspired cape mid-song.

Speaking about learning two dances for the semi-final, Mellor said: “My brain hurts, my back hurts, my legs hurts, I feel like I’ve been run over by lots of small cars.

“It’s a lot of pressure but I’d rather be here than not, so I’m trying my best to get through it and make it the best it can be.

“You never know when it is your last time on the floor so I really want to do the best I can to make these dances the best they can (be).”

Mellor said that he had been daydreaming about getting through to the final and winning the dancing competition, not for himself but for his mum and his dance partner Xu.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’d like to give my mum that trophy and let her stick it on her mantelpiece but if I can’t and I don’t, I’ll be very proud of completing the journey so I’m going to do everything I can to try and complete this journey with my amazing dance partner,” he said.

Speaking about his mum, he added: “Giving her something to look forward to was a massive aim because she’s on her own since I lost my dad.

“She’s been engulfed by people meeting in the street when she goes out for walks or when she goes to the cafe, everyone coming over saying how much they’re enjoying me and it fills her day and it gives her something to look forward to and it’s so important.

“I always worry that she’s sad, she’s one of those brave women, she’s one of them queens (who) bottles it all up, never complained, worked fingers to the bone just to make sure we had food on the table.

“She took care of all of us on her own and and I don’t forget that. So now she’s on her own I want to make sure she’s all right and this has given her something to look forward too – it’s her favourite show.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said performing in the BBC competition had been a “massive journey” not just for him but for his mum as well.

“She has a Team Will t-shirt she wears every Saturday night, she puts it on in the morning and doesn’t take off until she goes to bed,” he said.

“She’s the first person I call when I finish the dance to make sure she enjoyed it and liked it. So it’s been huge, which I wanted it to be and that’s why I wanted to stay in it for her as long as I could so she can be on the journey with me.

“Losing my dad was really tough but I’m creating some great new memories for my family.”

Mellow also said that he is the fittest he has been in 20 years, having lost a stone in weight since joining the Strictly line-up.

He added: “I think this has been the most tested I’ve been mentally and physically and I’ve come through it.

“The pressure is unbelievable, it’s terrifying but at the same time it’s exhilarating when you’ve accomplished something.”

Strictly Come Dancing will air on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One, having been shifted from its usual slot due to the England v France quarter-final World Cup match.

