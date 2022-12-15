Sam Smith says White House performance was ‘a true honour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Smith says White House performance was ‘a true honour’

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 1.30am
Sam Smith says White House performance was ‘a true honour’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Sam Smith says White House performance was ‘a true honour’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Sam Smith says it was “a true honour” to perform at the White House to help celebrate the signing of a federal law protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial couples.

The Oscar-winning singer revealed they had changed the lyrics of their hit song Stay With Me to mark the “historic occasion”.

It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which recognises the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the US.

Smith gave the performance at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the US presidential residence on Tuesday.

They said that being present for the signing of the Act had been a “landmark moment for freedom of love” and “hopefully just the beginning of the important work ahead”.

“My deepest thanks to President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for inviting me to perform at the White House, it was a true honor,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“I felt inspired to change the lyrics of “Stay With Me” from, “this ain’t love, it’s clear to see” to “this is love, it’s clear to see” to mark the historic occasion.”

Biden Gay Marriage
The singer performed at a ceremony to celebrate the signing of a federal law protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial couples on Tuesday (Andrew Harnik/AP)

They continued: “Watching President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act was a landmark moment for freedom of love and hopefully just the beginning of the important work ahead to continue to expand the protections of the LGBTQ+, non-binary and transgender communities; and build towards a world where love is celebrated regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or sexuality.”

Smith was joined at the White House event by US musician Cyndi Lauper who performed her own hit song True Colours.

Lauper later appeared in the White House briefing room and delivered a short speech at the top of the briefing, telling reporters that she could “rest easy tonight”.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President (Kamala) Harris and all the advocates in his team,” she said.

Biden Gay Marriage
Smith was joined at the White House event by US musician Cyndi Lauper who performed her own hit song True Colours (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“For once, our families, mine and a lot of my friends, people you know, sometimes your neighbours, we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.

“Because now we are allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love.

“Bless Joe Biden and all the people who worked on this for allowing people and their children not to worry about their future.”

