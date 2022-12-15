Government’s approach to food banks is ‘a mess’ – Jason Manford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Government’s approach to food banks is ‘a mess’ – Jason Manford

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 7.03am
Jason Manford has criticised the Government over the approach to increased use of food banks in the UK (Ian West/PA)
Jason Manford has criticised the Government over the approach to increased use of food banks in the UK (Ian West/PA)

Jason Manford has said the Government’s approach to the increased use of food banks as a result of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis is “a mess”.

The 41-year-old comedian is set to release a Christmas single and new album in aid of charity the Trussell Trust, which works to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the sharp increase in the number of families who rely on food banks, Manford said: “It’s just a mess, isn’t it?

“I would say that the evidence suggests that they’re [the UK government] not dealing with it very well, with 360,000 new families having to use food banks for the first time this year.

“They [the government] sort of say, ‘Oh, we’ve got no money for this’, but then you managed to find a lot of money to give to your mates to come up with PPE or whatever, and that failed.

“And so that’s the problem, the hypocrisy of it.

“That’s the thing that really galls. When it comes to people having to use food banks and having to do these things, it just shouldn’t be happening and I just don’t understand – if I was a politician I’d be absolutely mortified.”

Manford’s new album Assembly Bangers: The Album, which is set for release on December 16, will raise funds and awareness for the Trussell Trust’s first large-scale emergency appeal to ensure that food banks are able to continue supporting families in need this winter.

The album, which features a variety of well-known school assembly songs including This Little Light Of Mine and He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands, follows the success of his charity single Assembly Bangers, which was released last month.

Speaking about his decision to release the record, following the success of Assembly Bangers as an upbeat finale segment on his Like Me UK tour, in aid of the Trussell Trust, Manford said: “It is one of those charities that frustrates me because it shouldn’t be a charity, there should be no need for it in the 21st century, in a First World country, or in any country but certainly not in the UK.

“People are working full time and still having to use food banks. It’s atrocious…

“So if there’s a way of being able to help them… This track is a bit of fun and joy and a bit of nostalgia, but also there’s quite a nice reason around it, that people will raise money for people who need it at this critical time.”

LadBaby new single
Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne during the recording of Ladbaby’s latest single, from which half of the money raised will go to the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust (LadBaby/PA)

Manford’s release comes as social media star Ladbaby – whose real name is Mark Hoyle – has teamed up with MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis to release a rework of the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? titled Food Aid, also to raise money for the Trussell Trust, as well as the Band Aid Trust.

Reflecting on the fundraising efforts of himself and Hoyle, Manford told PA: “It’s not our job, you know? What would be nice is if we were raising money to take children in end-of-life care to Disneyland or sorting out a load of PlayStations for a hospital ward, things that are a bonus or a nice thing… Not feeding people.

“When you’ve got to count on Marcus Rashford to convince the Government to feed kids, like what the hell is going on?”

A medley single – Christmas Assembly Bangers – will also be released as a Christmas single alongside Manford’s album.

Featuring Little Donkey, Oh Christmas Tree, Deck The Halls, It Was On A Starry Night and Hark The Herald Angels Sing, all of the proceeds will also be donated to the Trussell Trust appeal.

Assembly Bangers: The Album will be released on December 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented