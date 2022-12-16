Jane Fonda says her cancer being in remission is ‘best birthday present ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jane Fonda says her cancer being in remission is ‘best birthday present ever’

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 3.04am
Jane Fonda says her cancer being in remission is ‘best birthday present ever’ (PA)
Jane Fonda says her cancer being in remission is 'best birthday present ever' (PA)

Jane Fonda has hailed the “best birthday present ever” as she announced her cancer is in remission and that she can discontinue chemotherapy.

The Oscar-winning actress, 84, said she felt “so blessed and fortunate” and thanked those who had sent her prayers and well-wishes.

It comes just over three months after Fonda revealed she had begun treatment, after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

But writing in a blog post on Thursday, titled “best birthday present ever” she wrote: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

She continued: “I’m especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda, a life-long activist, turns 85 on December 21.

She used the announcement of her diagnosis in September to raise the issue of how many Americans “don’t have access to quality health care” due to insurance troubles as well as discussing the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health.

Sharing an image of herself on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

Book Launch – Jane Fonda – Waterstone’s – Picadilly
Fonda is also known as much for her activism as her glittering film career (PA)

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

Over a glittering Hollywood career Fonda has won two Academy Awards, two Baftas and seven Golden Globes.

Her films include 1971’s Klute, 2005’s Monster In Law alongside Jennifer Lopez, 1978’s Coming Home and she recently starred with Lily Tomlin in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

She is also known as much for her activism as her film career, and earlier this year she launched a special campaign group, named the Jane Fonda Political Action Committee, which is aimed at defeating politicians who support the ongoing use of fossil fuels.

