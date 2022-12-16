LadBaby hails Martin Lewis for surprising vocal talent on Christmas single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LadBaby hails Martin Lewis for surprising vocal talent on Christmas single

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 9.50am Updated: December 16 2022, 1.10pm
Martin Lewis recorded the LadBaby Christmas track Food Aid with celebrity lookalikes (LadBaby/PA)
Martin Lewis recorded the LadBaby Christmas track Food Aid with celebrity lookalikes (LadBaby/PA)

Mark Hoyle of LadBaby has said he recruited Martin Lewis for his latest festive single because the MoneySavingExpert founder really knows about the “struggles that are facing a lot of families” this Christmas.

The social media star and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, are the first act to be allowed to rework the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? after getting permission from co-writers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

The track, titled Food Aid, was released on Friday, with half of the money raised going to food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Hoyle praised Lewis for his vocal delivery on the line sung by U2 frontman Bono in the original.

He said: “We wanted to get someone involved that knows about the struggles that are facing a lot of families at the minute. He more than most helps everyone.

“He has helped me when I wanted to get my mortgage. He was the person I turned to, and I think a lot of people do.

“He was great and he can sing really well. Everyone was blown away by him. We gave him the Bono line and he delivered.

“When he first came in we had to encourage him to sing and by the end of it we had to tell him to stop.”

The married couple teamed up with Grammy winner Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder, to rewrite the festive song with tongue-in-cheek humour.

Their music video features a group of celebrity lookalikes, including Stormzy, Boy George, Adele, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, the Gallagher brothers, Sir Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

They have previously raised more than £1.2 million for the Trussell Trust through their chart-topping endeavours and branded partnerships.

Last year, they made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year – becoming the first musicians to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.

LadBaby’s Food Aid music video features a group of celebrity lookalikes (LadBaby/PA)

Hoyle said: “This year we became ambassadors for the Trussell Trust.

“We knew with the cost-of-living crisis, the energy prices going up this year, we had to do whatever we could to get the Trussell Trust talked about again this year.

“So we reached out to Band Aid – the Band Aid Trust – to ask them if they would ever consider letting us rework their song and we’re honoured to say they did.

“So we went away, we have rewritten it, we tried to make the lyrics about what’s going on, about the food banks – and also be a bit silly and try and make everyone smile.”

Geldof and Ure’s first version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? raised £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia.

They gathered a group of musicians together in 1984 for the charity single.

It featured Geldof’s fellow Irishman Bono, George Michael, Duran Duran, Phil Collins and Bananarama, among many others.

The track helped inspire the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia on July 13 1985, and the Sport Aid campaign in 1986, all of which raised millions more.

