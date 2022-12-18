Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final sees ratings fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 was watched by an average of 9.2 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal lifted the glitterball trophy after beating the other celebrity couples Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez in a public vote during the live show.

The Saturday show had a ratings peak of 9.7 million viewers.

The figure is down on the average of 11 million people who watched the 2021 final when soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the first deaf winner.

Last year’s series peaked with 12.3 million watching Ayling-Ellis become the champion along with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Yassin said on Twitter on Sunday after he won: “Let me start by thanking my dance partner Jowita. You are an angel disguised as a human being, a ray of sunshine!

“Thank you for your trust and guidance throughout this incredible journey. You shone a light for me that got me through some tough weeks and you have been by my side…every step of the way.

“You will go on to do great things in your life. It was my pleasure to be your student. I will forever be greatful (sic) for how you have changed my life. From the bottom of my heart thank you very much. Pigeon-toed Hamza.”

In previous years, when comedian Bill Bailey, 57, became the oldest celebrity to win in 2020 with Oti Mabuse, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Mabuse took home the trophy in 2019 and presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned dancefloor champions in 2018, the average audience was around 11 million.

The first live show of the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing also saw ratings fall after it was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

This was a drop in viewing figures from 2021’s first live show which was watched by an average of 7.9 million.