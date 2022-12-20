Royal Variety Performance features special performance from ‘Shabby Chic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Variety Performance features special performance from ‘Shabby Chic’

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 12.02am
Royal Variety Performance features special performance from ‘Shabby Chic’ (Matt Crossick/ITV/PA)
Royal Variety Performance features special performance from ‘Shabby Chic’ (Matt Crossick/ITV/PA)

Chic frontman Nile Rodgers welcomed a host of special guests including singer Sam Ryder and comedians Lee Mack and Al Murray onto the stage at the Royal Variety Performance.

The super group, dubbed Shabby Chic, also included comedians Maisy Adam, who shook a pair of maracas, while Frank Skinner strummed on a banjo and David Baddiel played an electric guitar on stage.

The performance was part of a pre-recorded show which will air on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV.

Lee Mack performs at the Royal Variety show (ITV/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the recording of the 95th Royal Variety Performance, which saw comedian Mack host at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Ahead of the show, 54-year-old Mack said: “I used to watch it growing up with the family so I’m so pleased to be able to host this big wonderful variety show.

“I’ve performed at The Royal Variety before, but to host it feels very different because the amount of people who have hosted the show over the years, some of the greats like Bob Hope and Bruce Forsyth.”

Mack said his favourite Royal Variety Performance from over the years was when Freddie Starr impersonated Mick Jagger.

Graham Norton Show – London
Eurovision star Sam Ryder formed part of the ‘Shabby Chic’ band (Matt Crossick/PA)

“The shows are always great but Freddie Starr’s first appearance at The Royal Variety show was absolutely brilliant.

“(As host) I’m looking forward to be able to do things I wouldn’t normally be doing and getting involved with other things.

“I’m a massive fan of doing stuff that I don’t normally do, like playing in Soccer Aid or being a magician’s assistant.

“So, things that weren’t part of the job when I started.”

He added: “We’ve got lots of surprises up our sleeves and to be able to host a night where you are literally swinging the pendulum from a slow song to acrobats, the variety is incredible and to be able to welcome these people on stage is going to be great.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Al Murray (Ian West/PA)

“My wife and children are coming. I don’t think my children have ever seen me do a stand-up ever and the kids will love the show. We’ve got some great acts on.”

Wearing a classic tuxedo, Mack played a white electric guitar alongside Rodgers and Ryder while Murray strummed a drum

Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’.

The Royal Variety Performance will air at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Most Commented