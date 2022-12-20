Jeff Brazier proud to have shared ‘difficult’ news of relationship end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeff Brazier proud to have shared ‘difficult’ news of relationship end

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 3.23pm
Jeff Brazier says he is “proud to have shared something that was difficult for me” after announcing the end of his nine-year relationship (PA)
Jeff Brazier says he is “proud to have shared something that was difficult for me” after announcing the end of his nine-year relationship (PA)

Jeff Brazier says he is “proud to have shared something that was difficult for me” after announcing the end of his nine-year relationship.

The TV presenter and reality show star thanked fans for their support and said the response to his news made it feel “like it was really worth doing”.

He is known for appearances on shows including Shipwrecked, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity MasterChef.

On Monday, Brazier said his marriage to Kate Dwyer ended earlier this year and he had occasionally “never felt loneliness like it”.

In a follow-up Instagram post on Tuesday, he said he felt “a little bit embarrassed by the original post”.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who responded to my post,” he said.

“I am proud to have shared something that was difficult for me and glad that lots of other people have been able to identify with it.

“It makes it feel like it was really worth doing.”

“It was a brave thing, really, but I’m really pleased I did it so I do encourage anybody else who is in a certain situation to do the same.”

In his post on Monday, Brazier said he and his sons have moved to a new area and he spends a lot of time alone.

Captioning his video on Tuesday, he wrote: “If sharing was easy we wouldn’t have so many issues in the world, but I tell you what, giving myself the right to be supported yesterday really really helped.

“I think there’s something about ‘loneliness’ that resonates deeply. We know isolation is a big issue but there’s something about the thought of people feeling alone that really gets you.”

Brazier and Dwyer married in 2018.

His two sons, Bobby and Freddie, are from former girlfriend Jade Goody, who died from cancer in 2009.

