Kate Bush hails nurses and reflects on late Queen in Christmas message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Kate Bush hails nurses and reflects on late Queen in Christmas message

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 1.09pm
Kate Bush (Trevor Leighton/PA)
Kate Bush (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Kate Bush has voiced her support for nurses and reflected on the death of the Queen in her annual Christmas message.

The British singer-songwriter, who enjoyed renewed popularity this year after her song Running Up That Hill featured in the Netflix show Stranger Things, shared a message with fans via her website.

Posting a photo of a robin perched on a branch, the 64-year-old admitted she did not think “any of us have ever known a year like this one”.

The Hounds Of Love singer added: “Life became incredibly frightening in the pandemic, but just as we think it might be over soon, it seems to keep going.

“It’s a bombardment – the horrific war in Ukraine, the famines, the droughts, the floods… and we lost our Queen.

“Many of my friends were surprised at how upset they were at her death especially as we aren’t royalists, but I think her passing became a focus for grief, for unexpressed loss that so many people had felt during the pandemic.”

Bush described 2022 as a “crazy, rollercoaster year” after Running Up That Hill went to number one and became the UK’s biggest song of the summer nearly 40 years after its release.

“It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song,” she said.

“It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”

Wondering “where on earth we’ll all be at the end of next year” Bush added: “I hope the war will end.

“I hope that the nurses will be in a position where they are appreciated – they should be cherished.

“Let’s all hope that next year will be better than this one.

“I keep thinking about hope and how it was the last to fly out of Pandora’s box.

“Sometimes it’s all that seems to glow in the dark times we find ourselves in right now.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s death was mentioned by Kate Bush in her message (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Bush shared the message alongside an image of a robin which she also used on some of her Christmas gifts to friends this year.

She added: “I felt that this humble little bird, which symbolises Christmas, could also symbolise hope in the context of Emily Dickinson’s beautiful words: ‘Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul.’”

In September the Official Charts Company announced Running Up That Hill had become the UK’s biggest song of the summer.

Originally released in 1985 as the lead track on her Hounds Of Love album, the song had a global resurgence in popularity after it was featured in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

The song recorded 762,000 chart units over the summer period from the first week of June to the last week of August.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented