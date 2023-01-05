Migos rapper Quavo pens emotional tribute song to late nephew Takeoff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Migos rapper Quavo has penned an emotional tribute song to his late nephew Takeoff.

Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, posted the song to his social media on Wednesday, just over two months on from the tragic incident in Texas.

Titled Without You, the heartfelt and nostalgic track was accompanied by a black and white video of Quavo sitting in a chair smoking.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston on November 1 2022 after being fatally shot.

“Tears rolling down my eyes, can’t tell you how many times I cried,” the lyrics read.

Long Live Take Infinity ♾🚀 https://t.co/RJAKIsXEm6 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 5, 2023

“Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you.”

Migos found fame almost a decade ago with 2013 hit Versace, which hit even greater heights in popularity though a Drake remix.

Takeoff was the youngest of the Migos trio and often considered to be its most laidback member, alongside his uncle and his cousin Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

In his own tribute to Takeoff, Offset said the death had “left a hole in my heart that will never be filled” and that his reality felt “like a nightmare”.

Last month 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder in connection with the rapper’s death.