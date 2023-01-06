Billy Idol: Getting Hollywood Walk Of Fame star is like out of body experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Idol said he felt like he was having an “out of body experience” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, beside actors and musicians he had admired in his youth.

The British rock star said he was having “the time of my life” as he paid tribute to his fans and family at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.

Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock, with his lip-curling sneer and fist-pumping persona making him one of the most recognisable faces in pop music.

He is best known for anthems including White Wedding, Dancing With Myself, and Rebel Yell.

Billy Idol poses with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Allison Dinner/AP)

The musician, who was born William Broad in 1955, was joined by fellow rocker Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey at the ceremony, who both praised his punk rock spirit and influence on the genre.

Idol told the fans gathered: “I could never have imagined anything like this.

“I mean, initially, we did the music back in the mid-70s during a punk rock time: there wasn’t much hope or anything.

“We decided if there’s nothing, there’s no future, we’re going to do what we love and that’s what I did when I did the music because I loved it; wasn’t for any other reason really.”

He continued: “I came out here (Los Angeles) deliberately to have children and the fruits of that are here today. It’s pretty incredible.

“I’m granddad Bill but I’m having the time of my life!”

Idol also recalled being sat at home in Bromley, England, as a youth, watching Hollywood stars that he had now joined on the Walk Of Fame.

“There’s a lot of these people I looked up to as a kid, you know, I sort of saw what they would do and you know, I could never imagine really doing it myself, but you just had to try,” he said.

“And that’s what I did, I listened to their music or watched their films, and then I dreamt my own reality.

“It’s an honour to be here with you. It’s a bit of an out of body experience, thank you all and rock on!”

Musician Billy Idol is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Allison Dinner/AP)

Idol has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, with 10 top-40 singles in the UK.

More than 45 years after releasing his first music, he is still making records, with The Roadside and The Cage, two four-song EPs, released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Aside from his successful music career, Idol supports various charitable causes including Teenage Cancer Trust, Teen Cancer America, World Wildlife Funds, and Autism Speaks.