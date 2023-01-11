Vernon Kay reveals he was first scouted on a drunken night out with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Vernon Kay reveals he was first scouted on a drunken night out with friends

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 12.04am
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)

Vernon Kay has revealed that a drunken night out with his friends kickstarted his career after he was scouted by a modelling agency.

The broadcaster, 48, had been working for his cousin in his DIY shop at the time when he was asked to do a catwalk by a scout while attending the BBC Clothes Show Live.

Appearing on former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett’s podcast Dish, he said: “It was me and two friends and we went there basically to do a little bit of Christmas shopping, but we knew that the Clothes Show Live was full of girls.

“Three guys, night out in Birmingham the Thursday before. It was great fun and we just ended up, once we’d done a lap of it, you think ‘Do you know what? It’s not all it’s hyped up to be this, let’s just sit in the bar’.

“So we just sat in the bar and we talked about football and this, that and the other. And then this guy, who I’m still friends with today, James North from Select Model Management, came up to me and said ‘Listen, you’ve got the look of the moment, would you mind doing this catwalk show for us?’

“And then it was more my mates going ‘Go on, do it! I dare you! You’ll have a right laugh!’ So I’m like ‘Yeah alright then’.

“I was absolutely bladdered, and I tried walking in a straight line and I’m all over the place and then at the end of it, the guy said ‘Look, if you want to we’ll offer you the chance to come down to London and see how it goes’.”

He added that his parents had a “proper northern reaction” by just telling him to go do it and that by the following Friday he had moved to London.

After doing magazine modelling, Kay moved into presenting and hosted various TV shows for ITV including All Star Family Fortunes, Splash! and 1000 Heartbeats.

He has also presented his own shows on BBC Radio 1 and on Radio X.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Kay admitted that he did not originally “have a clue” what he wanted to do but knew he would not be in an office job.

He said: “This sounds really weird, I knew deep down that I wouldn’t be tapping keys, I wouldn’t be in an office, and my dad always encouraged me to be a lorry driver, ‘cause he always used to say, oh, you can always come and drive for me.

“So that was always an option, but I knew it wasn’t what I was going to do. I just had this feeling…

“So I thought I better carry on the education so at least I get one hair on the chin. But I had this sixth sense, this weird feeling that something was going to happen, and when the scouting to be a model happened, it was exciting. It was something different.”

Kay is married to fellow TV presenter Tess Daly and they have two daughters together.

Dish, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is available on all podcast providers now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks