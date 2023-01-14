Monster High Freaky Friday party sees celebrities create a spooky family affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monster High Freaky Friday party sees celebrities create a spooky family affair

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 2.38am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.18am
Monster High Freaky Friday party is an adorable, spooky family affair (Ian West/PA)
Monster High Freaky Friday party is an adorable, spooky family affair (Ian West/PA)

Stars of the small screen and their children dressed up in spooky yet adorable outfits for a special Monster High Freaky Friday party.

Celebrities including reality stars Amy Childs and Harry Derbridge, and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh attended the event on Friday.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Harry Derbidge (left), Amy Childs (right) and her daughter Polly arrive at the Monster High Freaky Friday (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Childs posed with her daughter and and with cousin Derbridge, while displaying a large baby bump.

Her daughter Polly wore a pink and blue dress with a black, bat themed collar.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Linda Robson with her granddaughters Betsy (left) and Lila (right) (Ian West/PA)

Loose Women star Linda Robson brought her granddaughters, Betsy and Lila, to the event.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Nicky Clarke with his wife Kelly Simpkin and their children Nico (centre) and CeCee (Ian West/PA)

Hairstylist Nicky Clarke and his wife Kelly Simpkin brought their children Nico and CeCee.

Nico donned a smart tuxedo and blue shoes, while CeCee wore a spooky bridal costume, complete with a small black veil.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Abbie Quinnen and her niece Edie (Ian West/PA)

Abbie Quinnen, former girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing Star AJ Pritchard, also posed with her niece Edie.

The pair matched outfits, with Edie wearing a grey top and skirt and Quinnen in a long grey coat.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Imogen Thomas with her daughters Arianna (left) and Siera arrive at the Monster High Freaky Friday party at One Marylebone in London (Ian West/PA)

Welsh model and TV personality Imogen Thomas wore a corrugated green pencil dress, and was accompanied by her two daughters, Arianna and Siera.

The girls wore matching leather jackets and hair bunches, and carried Bratz dolls.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Kym Marsh (right) and her daughter Polly (Ian West/PA)

Corrie actress Marsh posed with her daughter Polly, wearing a simple black dress with a matching overcoat.

Monster High Freaky Friday party – London
Anna Nightingale with her daughter Autumn arrives at the Monster High Freaky Friday party (Ian West/PA)

Rival soap star Anna Nightingale, known for her portrayal of Andrea Tate on ITV’s Emmerdale, opted for a preppy aesthetic, with an US-high school style sweater vest over a pale blue shirt.

Her daughter, Autumn, wore a checked red skirt with matching tights and grey, furry ankle and handwarmers.

