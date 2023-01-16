In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet By Press Association January 16 2023, 12.17am In pictures: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The 28th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person, despite miserable weather conditions in Los Angeles. Stars of the big and small screens kept it suave and sophisticated as they arrived for one of the major events of the Hollywood awards season calendar on Sunday. Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet. Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Julia Roberts arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bill Nighy is also nominated for the CCA best actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Women Talking star Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Black Panther star Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, left, and Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Johnny Knoxville (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Stranger Things star Sadie Sink arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Veteran actor Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Best actress nominee Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the event (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Paul Dano, star of Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Daisy Edgar-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Weird Al Yankovic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) CCA best actress nominee Michelle Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Avatar star Stephen Lang (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 2 Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 5 Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her 6 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 7 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 8 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 9 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 10 Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police More from The Courier Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street 3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over… 4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the… Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why… Editor's Picks Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge of Dundee VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way – big problems need addressed on and off the pitch Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row We ride with the 4×4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland’s worst weather VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident