Kelsey Grammer on Frasier reboot with Only Fools And Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kelsey Grammer on Frasier reboot with Only Fools And Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 10.20am
Kelsey Grammer stars in Frasier (Ian West/PA)
Kelsey Grammer stars in Frasier (Ian West/PA)

Kelsey Grammer has said rehearsals for the much-anticipated revival of US sitcom Frasier begin in two weeks, with “gifted” Only Fools And Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst among the cast.

The American actor, 67, made his name as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane on the American sitcom Cheers before getting his own spin-off show which ran for 11 series from 1993 to 2004.

Grammer said he had heard the award-winning comedy is set to return to TV screens in July but hoped to see the show air “a little earlier” because of the excitement surrounding it.

The series, which previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, will see 61-year-old actor Lyndhurst play Frasier’s old college friend, Alan Cornwall.

Grammer told BBC Radio Bristol: “We have the magnificent Nicholas Lyndhurst joining the cast. Nicholas and I met doing Man Of La Mancha about three years ago at the Coliseum and fell in love basically.

“I adore him, he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with and I accuse him of being a bit of a sandbagger because you don’t see him coming and all of a sudden he’s getting all the laughs.

“He’s a very, very gifted man. We’re going to start rehearses in a couple of weeks.

“He’s playing an old friend. It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we’ve never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend.”

Man of La Mancha Photocall – London
Nicholas Lyndhurst (left), Cassidy Janson, Danielle De Niese, and Kelsey Grammer (right) during the Man Of La Mancha launch held at London Coliseum (Ian West/PA)

In the classic BBC sitcom Only Fools And Horses, Lyndhurst played Rodney Trotter, the less streetwise younger brother of market trader Sir David Jason’s Derek Trotter (Del Boy).

Lyndhurst is also known for time-travelling sitcom Goodnight Sweetheart, which ran for six series on BBC One from 1993 to 1999 and returned in 2016 for a one-off special, and crime series New Tricks.

Speaking about the Frasier reboot, Grammer said the audience will see a man “who is still discovering himself” which is what he finds “interesting to play”.

During its run, the Seattle-based comedy picked up a host of awards and won widespread critical acclaim, with Grammer winning Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role in the show.

The series picked up 37 Emmys from 107 nominations overall.

The Bad Education Movie World Premiere – London
Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in the Frasier reboot (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Speaking about why he thinks Frasier became a hit series, Grammer said: “What I think they recognised in the character from Cheers was that he could evolve, that they didn’t really tap him yet.

“And so, what became of Frasier once he became the centre of his own show was he got more complex, more interesting, he became the centrepiece of the show and it actually was the other characters became the satellite characters that Frasier was on Cheers.

“Frasier was not the chief or the focal point of Cheers but he became the sort of centre of a satellite universe, and the satellites revolved around what was going on in his life, but the best thing I did was to get out of the way and stop trying to get a laugh and let everybody else get it.”

Grammer also said he has a “fondness” for the episodes of the show that “tugged on our emotions” – including the episode where he discovered it was his mother who had an affair and not his father.

“That was a big emotional show for me for some reason, I don’t know why, that recognition that they’ve been through something similar, Frasier having been jilted a few times,” he said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Gary Barlow (Matt Crossick/PA)

The American actor added that he was in talks with Take That’s Gary Barlow about the “possibility of appearing in the English version of Finding Neverland”.

Grammer added: “It’d be great… It’s a terrific show. It’s so full of love and magnificent music and didn’t quite get its dues in America and so I think it’s high time it was mounted here in England.”

He made his Broadway musical debut in 2010 in La Cage Aux Folles as George, a role which saw him nominated for a best performance by a leading actor Tony Award.

He also won acclaim for his roles as Charles Frohman and Captain Hook in the Broadway premiere of the Finding Neverland musical.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented